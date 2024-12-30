Benet Academy girls basketball sneaks by Fremd to win the Montini Christmas Tournament

Holiday tournament play wraps up with Benet Academy taking on Fremd in the Montini girls basketball Christmas tournament championship. Both teams are riding six-game winning streaks heading into the final game. The Redwings avenged an early season loss to Lyons Township with a victory over the Lions in the semifinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redwings and Vikings connect from behind the arc early

The Redwings hold a 7-5 lead until Sailor Jones throws the inbounds pass to senior Lindsay Harzich, who catches and shoots the three to extend the lead.

The Vikings display some excellent ball movement which allows Ella Todd connects on a triple.

Both teams keep it close early as Emma Briggs bounce passes to Bridget Rifenburg who misses but Aria Mazza flies it for the board and shoots the jumper and makes it. The Redwings lead 16-13 after one.

Despite the slow start, Todd continues to remain on target from three-point land. Twenty-two points in the game for Todd.

Benet takes it the other way in a tied game. Ava Mersinger dribbles and dishes to Aria Mazza in the corner and sinks the trifecta to break the tie.

Halftime is approaching so the Redwings could use another bucket so they get it from Emma Briggs. It’s 33-32 Benet at the break.

The second starts with Coco Urlacher, the niece of former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, burying a three to give the Vikings a 40-38 lead.

Benet goes on a quick scoring run and Mazza adds on with a nice fake, takes the three and kaboom. A great play by Mazza caps off a 10-0 run to make it 48-40 Wings.

Both teams trade buckets down the stretch

The Vikings cool things off with Greta Thompson, who hops in on the three-point party and this one gets them within five.

In the fourth quarter, the Vikings adjust on defense, with Urlacher getting the steal and finding Todd, who drives and scores.

Benet trails by one, and then Bridget Rifenburg runs in for the rebound and gets the put back to fall with a foul. Rifenburg puts Benet back in front 56-55.

Under two minutes to go, Ellie Thompson can’t connect, but Urlacher gets the rebound and put back, and the Vikings retake the lead 63-62.

Redwings bend but don’t break and Rifenburg hits three of her 18 points in the game to give Benet the lead back 65-63.

Ava Mersinger steps up late

Late-game drama continues with Ellie Thompson aiming for a three that she misses but is fouled and has a chance to give her squad the lead. However, Thompson goes one for three from the line, and Ava Mersinger comes chasing down the loose ball, gets fouled, and shoots some free throws. She hits both freebies, and Benet holds a 67-64 lead with five seconds left in the game.

Vikings with last chance, so they put the ball in the hands of Todd, Her three point attempt is in and out, and Benet Academy takes home the Montini girls basketball Christmas tournament championship with a 67-64 win over Fremd.

