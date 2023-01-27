Benet Academy girls basketball steamrolls Fenwick on senior night

It’s senior night at Benet Academy as the Redwings honor six seniors who paid their contributions in the last four seasons. Now they want to celebrate their special night as they take on Fenwick. Friars come in winning their last seven out of nine contests. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Scoring fest early on

So the wings get the party started with veteran Lenee Beaumont who actually serves the ball to senior teammate Kelly Getz and gets the three point basket to go.

Beaumont has the ball again and this time passes to Sam Trimbereger by scoring off the glass to make it 9-5 Benet.

A few possessions later, the future Indiana Hoosier is looking to score. So she gets the Trimberger miss and puts it back in with the foul.

Time is on her side in the first so she shoots a long three and it’s good to beat the buzzer. A strong first quarter has Benet up 17-5.

Friars start the second quarter with a positive. Bella Daley’s shot is off but finds her own board and puts it back in.

New quarter, but more scoring for the Redwings

Now a Sularski twin gets involved in the fun. That contestant is Emilia who’s all by herself and hits the trifecta.

Redwings keep attacking in the paint as Trimberger gets another bucket with a foul. They increase their lead this time to 29-7.

Benet hit a buzzer beater after the first. Can Fenwick do the same after two? Yes they can with Mia Henandez who sinks it from mid court and the Friars trail 29-10.

Fenwick starts the second half strong

The momentum stays with the visitors in the second half. Grace Kapsch gets a steal and score to cap off a 10-2 run to trail 31-20.

Back to Benet’s regular scheduled dominance

However, if you keep leaving Trimberger alone, a comeback is out of sight as nobody can stop the senior.

Then the senior night festival is capped with Allison Treacy hitting a triple of her own. Redwings cruise to a 55-31 win over Fenwick.

