Benet Academy girls basketball thrashes Rolling Meadows 64-32 at Hoops Fest

We have a mid-day matchup for some Hoops Fest on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as Benet girls basketball hosts the Rolling Meadows Mustangs. The Redwings are coming off a huge 82-39 win against St. Viator on Kathleen Doyle night while the Mustangs lost their last game by seven to Prospect. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet and Rolling Meadows open Hoop Fest with three’s

38 seconds into the game, the Mustangs are looking to be the first on the board. Elizabeth Andriano gets one from behind the arc and sinks the three.

Nearly one minute later, the Redwings are looking to respond. Senior, Maggie Sularski inbounds it to sister Emilia Sularski for the triple, and we’re tied at three.

Still in the first, Redwings are on the offensive again, this time Lindsay Harzich nicely assists Maggie Sularski, and Benet is up 5-4.

With 2:19 remaining in the first quarter, Benet continues to grow their lead, this time getting freshman Ava Mersinger involved with the assist to Emilia Sularski for the three, Benet is now up 13-6.

Heading into the second quarter, Rolling Meadows looks to bounce back. They work the ball around and get it to Roisin Grandberry who finishes it inside the paint. Mustangs are still down by 8 points.

Mersinger goes across the court for the steal and bucket

5 minutes left in the half, Mersinger, the freshman, gets the steal and runs the other way for two. It’s been all Benet so far in this one, as they lead 21-9.

Benet’s Maggie Sularski goes to sophomore Emma Briggs, who works the spin and thrashes inside for two. The Redwings are now up by fifteen points.

Running out of time, Mustangs Olivia Zielinski finds Ciara McMahon for the Hail Mary, and sinks the three at the buzzer! Score at half: Benet 31-14.

A couple of minutes into the third, Benet gets to shooting from behind the arc. The trio of Harzich, Emilia Sularski, and Bridget Rifenburg combine for the trey. Benet’s up 36-19.

Still, in the third quarter, Maggie Sularski gets it to the free-throw line with Rifenburg and lays it off to Briggs for the deuce. Benet is now up by seventeen.

Rolling Meadows can’t get much offense going, and Redwing freshman Mersinger strikes for the steal and basket. Benet up by twenty-seven!

Benet Academy girls basketball win at Hoop Fest

In the final quarter, the Redwings wrap it up. Briggs drives and once again spins inside for the basket. Benet leads by twenty-eight and they would go on to win 64-32 against Rolling Meadows.