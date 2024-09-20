Benet Academy girls golf falls on Senior Day to Downers Grove North

Girls Golf inches closer to postseason play, with the ESCC’s Benet Academy girls golf hosting the West Suburban’s Downers Grove North at River Bend Golf Course in Lisle. After a close matchup at Belmont Golf Club back on September 3rd which was decided by just 4 strokes in favor of the Redwings, DGN looks to spoil Benet’s Senior Day festivities. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A handful of Benet golfers come up a few inches away from birdie

Starting on the first hole green, here’s senior Isabelle Grane who comes up a hair short on a birdie attempt, before collecting her first par of the afternoon.

Senior Trojan Grace Dickie follows her up with a birdie putt attempt from just off the green that barely misses, she’d go on to collect par herself.

Junior Redwing Reina Maceren with a gentle chip from just in front of the green. She puts great spin on the ball allowing for an easy par putt which she makes.

Advancing to Hole 3, DGN’s junior Lexi Fertig with a far birdie putt from the edge of the green. It rolls just beyond the cup but she drops it in right after for par.

Still, at Hole 3, senior Redwing Audrey Wake doesn’t put enough power on her birdie attempt but she would go on to connect on the par putt.

Downers Grove North girls golf gets birdies from LaBianco and Fertig

A lot of action at Hole 5, starting with a successful birdie from DGN’s Charlotte LaBianco.

Benet’s senior Ashleigh Hickey has a long birdie attempt, missing to the left of the cup before sinking it in for par.

Trojan Riley Prince has a chip attempt from the fringe, missing slightly left. She goes on to collect an easy par.

Maceren’s tee shot is a good one, landing in the middle of the green. She narrowly misses her birdie attempt before tapping in an easy par.

Back to Dickie, who uses the slope to her advantage to connect on a lengthy putt.

Her junior teammate, Finley Warner, misses a birdie attempt by an inch before she taps in for par.

Now on to Hole 7, Fertig lines up for a great approach to the green. She’d place the ball to the left of the flag and follows it up by finding the cup from 20 feet out for birdie. She leads the Trojans on the day, with a score of 41.

Benet girls golf falls to Downers Grove North by just two strokes

Onto the final hole, Wake leaves a birdie attempt just short again before a light touch for par. The senior records a round-low score of 38.

The fourth and final Redwing senior, Kerrigan Riley is chipping from off the green, giving herself a chance by letting the ball ride down the hill, stopping a few feet beyond the cup. She goes on to par the hole.

Arguably the best shot of the day, Grane’s tee shot lands at the front of the green. It tracks to the cup, missing just behind it. The birdie veers slightly to the left, so she settles for par.

Wrapping up the day, Hickey’s birdie attempt has the right speed but falls off to the left. She goes on to make par from 4 feet out.

Once the scores were tallied, DGN escapes River Bend with a two-stroke victory, 176-174, making amends for their four-stroke loss from a few weeks ago. The Trojans are back in action on the 21st at the Providence Catholic Invite, while the Redwings prepare for the ESCC Conference Meet on the 23rd.