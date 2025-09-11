Benet Academy girls golf secures a win over Carmel Catholic

The praying mantis is here at River Bend Golf Club watching Benet Academy girls golf tee off against Carmel Catholic for some ESCC action. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The round begins on the first green with Idaly Sereno from Carmel. She places this chip perfectly close to the cup and knocks in the par to start the day even.

Benet freshman Lauren Gauss continues her strong start to her high school career by displaying good control on the green. The ball rolls inches away from the pin as Gauss caps off hole one with a par.

Kate Lewis flaps her wings with a pair of birdies

Over to Redwing Kate Lewis swinging away on hole five. This tee shot hits the green and just comes up short of a hole in one. That still puts her in a position to birdie, and Lewis sinks to go with the one she recorded on the previous hole.

Reina Maceren from Benet recovers from her first tee shot with a nice chip that rolls into position to par and completes that task on the par three.

Gabriella Stephens from Carmel lines up a long birdie shot that looks promising until the putt slows up too early, but she connects on the par.

Maddie Maldonado with a big save on hole seven

Benet’s Maddie Maldonado picks up her swing on the hole seven par five with a good approach from the fairway to give her a chance at a birdie. It’s a long attempt for Maldonado, but the putt slows up in time to fall into the bottom of the cup. Maldonado shoots a 43, the second-lowest score for the Redwings.

On the ninth green, Sereno leads the charge for the Corsairs by displaying good shots off the tee. Sereno shoots a 42.

Lauren Gauss ends her day one under

Back to Gauss who wants to put her ball in a good position on the par three to end her round. The ball is picking up speed, but hits the pin and falls in the birdie! That’s one way to end your round as Gauss shoots a 39 and helps Benet Academy to a conference win over Carmel Catholic by the score of 181-195.

