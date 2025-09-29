Benet Academy girls golf soars past St. Francis with the regular season wrapping up

Girls golf is back in action at Village Links up in Glen Ellyn. And with the postseason right around the corner, both Benet Academy girls golf and St. Francis are ready to fine-tune their games with the regular season winding down. This matchup comes after Benet took first place in the ESCC Conference meet this past Monday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redwings fly high on the third green

Starting off at hole number three is Benet’s Lauren Gauss. The freshman hits a beautiful fairway shot that gets her ball onto the green and right by the pin. Gauss is on the green, and she puts the ball in the hole for a birdie. She goes on to a solid score of 38 for the Wings.

In the same group is fellow Redwing Reina Maceren, who has a long-distance chance at birdie. The ball settles inches from the cup and leaves a tap-in for Maceren, who shoots a 42 in her round.

The birdies continue on hole three as the next one comes from Benet’s Maddie Maldonaldo, who was able to find the cup from a good distance.

Moving over hole four, which is a short par three. Emily Buschee makes a nice chip from the bunker and onto the green as the ball stops and sets up a nice par opportunity for the Redwing.

Elizabeth Hornicak from St Francis tees off with a nice drive on hole 4. The ball lands on the green, rolling past the pin. Hornicak attempts to sink the ball in for birdie, but comes just short, and she taps the ball in for a par

Benet continues its strong end to the season

Flying over to hole 7 is Maddie Maldonaldo, hitting a nice shot onto the green. Maldonaldo attempts to sink in a long birdie attempt, but the ball moves to the right and past the hole. Thankfully, Maddie is able to putt for par and scores the second lowest of the day with a 39.

At hole 9, Hannah Grivetti from St. Francis attempts a birdie, but the ball rolls right over the hole. Grivetti settles in for a par 4 and a 49 for the day.

Elizabeth Hornicak delivers the shot of the day on the ninth hole

Back to Hornicak, this time on hole 9, where she hits a long drive to the green. The ball lands on the green and it keeps rolling, before finding its home inside the cup for an eagle! Hornicak is full of excitement after the shot of the day; she ends the round with a 42. In the end, it’s Benet Academy who takes home the win with a score of 166-188.

