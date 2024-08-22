Benet Academy girls golf wins third straight McGonagle City Championship

Benet Academy girls golf enters the 22nd annual Vern McGonagle City Championship as the reigning champions, but five local schools look to take the top spot. We will have a new solo champion this year after Redwing Jenna Schilts graduated and now plays at the University of Michigan. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

All local schools begin play at the 22nd annual Vern McGonagle City Championship at Naperville Country Club

Starting the afternoon on Hole three with Waubonsie Valley’s Hannah Lee. It’s a tricky tee shot onto the elevated green, but Lee makes it look easy with a shot right to the middle. Lee’s birdie putt ends up just a fraction to the right and the Warrior taps in for par.

To the par-five fifth with Benet’s Kerregan Reilly. She pulls out the Texas wedge from the fairway, and puts this one well, getting it to stop just before the hole. She taps in her putt and finishes inside the top ten.

We go to Naperville North’s Addy Ciganek who’s putting from the rough on hole one. She has a good line, but the putt comes up a little short. The Huskie hits home the par putt en route to a top-10 finish.

The hardest hole on the course is the par four fifth, where once again we have a putt from off the green. Neuqua Valley’s Evan Ashley sends this one for a ride with the ball tracking toward the pin, but it pulls off right. The Wildcat has some meat left on the next putt, but knocks it down and ends the city invite inside the top ten.

North’s Georgia Reily ends inside the top six and Metea’s Ansley Ellis secures fourth place

Back to the first hole with Naperville North’s Georgia Reily who’s putting for par. The Huskie comes up inches to the left, but she would record three pars later on and finish the day in sixth.

On the second hole, unlike some of the previous golfers close to the green, Metea Valley’s Ansley Ellis pulls out the wedge instead of the putter. It’s a great decision from the Mustang, as she nearly chips in for birdie! She taps in the par putt on the way to a tie for fourth place.

Reina Maceren leads Benet Academy girls golf

Benet’s Reina Maceren is hitting from the rough on hole one and runs one up the left side of the green. The Redwing would come up short on the birdie opportunity, but here she taps in for par. Throughout the day, Maceren was in contention and finished in solo third place.

Waubonsie Valley’s Mina Shyam was also at the top of the leaderboard throughout the day, and hits an approach shot here on the par four, fourth hole. She putts from just off the fringe, but can’t get the birdie to drop. The sophomore hits in one of her six pars on the day, en route to a 39 and second-place finish!

Ashika Patel earns individual title and Benet girls golf wins the McGonagle City Championship

Let’s close out the round with Naperville Central’s Ashika Patel, the top golfer from the day! With the ball below her feet, the Redhawk guides this one toward the hole well. She scores three birdies on the day, including one on the final hole to help pick up the tournament win. Patel also recorded two pars and finished the day with a score of 38.

Benet Academy wins the McGonagle Naperville City championship for the third time in a row, thanks to all four scores being inside the top ten. Naperville North finishes ten strokes back in second, while Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley tie for third place!