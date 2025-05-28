Benet Academy girls lacrosse glides past St. Francis in sectional quarterfinal

Welcome back to girls lacrosse playoff action taking place on the evening of Memorial Day! This second round girls lacrosse matchup has the 8th-seeded St. Francis Spartans taking on the number one seeded Benet Academy Redwings. The Spartans come off an 8-3 victory against Neuqua Valley and look for an upset victory. The Redwings come in with an undefeated record in the ESCC at 4-0 and look to advance to the semis with a win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Gigi Kurelko gets the Redwings off to a quick start

Off the face-off, both teams struggle to get control of the ball until Gianna Kurelko scoops it up and takes on the defense before finding the back of the net, Benet goes up 1-0, 30 seconds into the game.

The Spartans attempt to shut down the Benet scoring attack but commit a foul, on the penalty shot, it’s Tierra Hammock who puts it in for her first goal of the game.

The Redwing offense looks to keep the attack going as Ioanna Pavlis locates Madison Timmons before she finds the back of the Spartan net for another Redwing goal

Following a quick goal from Claire O’ Brien, she attempts to score again however, it’s denied by Clare Bachelder, Benet leads 4-0.

The Benet offense will not be denied

As the first quarter comes to a close, Hammock and Timmons connect with quick goals as Benet leads 6-0 at the end of one.

After another Redwing goal, the Spartans look for some offense but are shut down by Annie Earley as Benet leads 7-0 early in the second.

The Spartans look to get a stop on defense but commit a foul on Timmons. Timmons takes the penalty shot and it’s good, as the Redwing offense continues to roll.

The Redwings roll into the sectional semifinals

A big part of that scoring run is Gigi Kurelko as she takes on the multiple Spartan defenders before she lays out her body for the goal as Benet holds a commanding 13-0 lead at the half.

Coming out of the break, Kurelko looks to pick up where she left off, scoring the opening points of the third, assisted by her teammate, Madeleine Trapp

The Spartan offense looks for some points and finally finds the back of the Redwing net as Natalie Pasdo scores. On the play, Kurelko comes down hard, but she’s able to get back up as Benet Academy girls lacrosse glides by St. Francis 19-2. The Wings will face St. Charles on Wednesday at Downers Grove North in the sectional semifinals.