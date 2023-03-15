Benet Academy girls lacrosse opens the 2023 season with a big win over Naperville North

Redwing Shannon Earley records eight points on the night and helps lead Benet to a 17-4 win over Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The girls lacrosse season is officially here with the Benet Academy Redwings traveling to Naperville North for both teams’ first game this season. The Redwings come in after falling to Hinsdale Central in the supersectionals last season. North fell to Benet in the sectional semifinals and is looking for revenge to begin this season.

Benet Academy dominating in the first half

Early on, Redwing Gianna Kurelko gets the ball and does the rest. She weaves through the Huskie defense before scoring the first goal of the season.

This time around, Kurelko starts up the offense as Shannon Earley receives the pass across the field. She shows off the speed before getting the easy finish. Benet is up 2-0 early on.

The Huskies are threatening to score off a restart, but Redwing goalie Madeline Jensen stands tall. The save on Hayley Swatland keeps Benet up by four.

Redwings in the offensive zone and once again it’s Kurelko who takes on the North defense. Her shot is good and it brings Benet’s lead to 6-0 with eight minutes left in the first half.

Closing minutes of the first and Hayley Swatland weaves around the goal and fires it in on net… It goes in, but no one seems to notice. The referee eventually comes in to signal the goal and North is finally on the board.

Final seconds of the first half, the Huskies have a chance to close the gap, but Michigan commit Madeline Jensen gets the save. Benet is up 9-1 at the half.

Redwings cruise to the victory

A couple of minutes into the second half and Jamie Weber goes around the Earley screen before firing one in on goal. 11-1 Benet.

Peyton O’Neill receives the pass from Earley and runs towards the net. After breaking through two defenders, she gets the shot off for another score. It’s a 13-goal lead.

The Huskies are looking to get something going and sophomore Eloise Malley does just that. Her solo effort between four defenders gets the score to 16-4.

Closing minute of the game and Shannon Earley spins off the defense before finding a wide-open Jamie Weber for the goal. Earley recorded 8 total points in the game and Benet starts the season strong with a 17-4 win over North.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!