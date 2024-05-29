Benet Academy girls lacrosse punches its ticket to the State series with supersectional win over Lockport

Fresh off a sectional final over Lincoln-Way Central, Benet Academy is back in the girl lacrosse super-sectional for a third time in program history. A second trip to State is on the line as the Redwings get set to take on Lockport. The Porters come in after winning their first-ever sectional championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Shannon Earley doing Shannon Earley things

The Redwings get flying right off the faceoff with Swiss army knife Shannon Earley, who runs through the rain and scores the game’s first goal not even fifteen seconds in.

Another Earley goal makes it 2-0, and then Gigi Kurelko does what she does best, and that is scoring goals as well.

Still in the first, Earley finds Madison Timmons who attacks the net and scores to make it 5-0.

Another possession for Benet ends with another positive result this time with Claire O’Brien who gets the loose ball and bounces it home.

Earley continues the dominating first quarter with goal number four and that has Benet up 8-0.

Guliana Mancini gives Lockport a little spark

The Porters get a bit of life with Guliana Mancini who aims for the bottom shelf and they’re on the board trailing 9-1 after the first.

Benet is still the same in the second, and Earley finds Maddie Trapp, who goes cherry-picking on the opposing goalie.

Just before the break, Lockport gets another goal as Gianna Frieri scores to beat the buzzer. The Porters have some major work to do, though, as they are down 12-2 at the break. Madeline Jensen is tough to score upon in net for opposing offenses.

Shannon Earley made some adjustments and that’s pumping up her numbers. She changes directions before firing it in dead center.

The sun shines on Benet and Kurelko who gets the ball through a sea of maroon jersey and into the back of the net to make it 15-3.

Benet Academy punches its ticket to the girls lacrosse state series

The wings show they deserve to be in the State series and here’s Earley with a goal to cap off a dominating performance. For only the second time in program history, Benet Academy is moving on to the IHSA girls Lacrosse State series. The Redwings will take on Lake Forest in the State semifinals after a 21-7 victory.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!