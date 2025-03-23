Benet Academy girls lacrosse starts the season with a strong victory over Naperville North

Welcome back to the girls lacrosse season, where Naperville North takes on Benet Academy in the season opener at the Oakbrook Park District. Benet Academy looks to keep up where they left off last season after finishing as the state runner up. Despite some key losses to graduation, The Redwings enter 2025 as a top five team in the preseason rankings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies show no intimidation in the early minutes

Stormy weather moved the start time up but that did not stop the Huskies from attacking as Mackenzie Wattles scored her first goal of the season to tie the game up at one.

After a quick score from the Redwing offense, the Huskies look to keep the scoring option open; as Wattles finds Edye Keen in the lane, she shoots, and she scores as she celebrates with her teammates as the game is tied again at 2-2.

Gigi Kurelko takes control for the Redwings

Benet looks to answer the Huskies scoring, as Madeleine Trapp finds All-State attacker Gianna “Gigi” Kurelko flashing to the goal as she finds the net, giving the Redwings a three to two lead.

Gigi Kurelko looks to keep the scoring attack alive; however, the Huskie defenders crowd the zone; Kurelko finds Madeleine Trapp as she knocks it in as Benet goes up by two. (C4)

With time winding down in the first, Kurelko attacks the Huskie defense one by one as the goalkeeper isolates her, she knocks in the buzzer-beating goal to put the Redwings ahead 7-4 heading to the second quarter.

The Redwings look to keep up where they left off in the opening quarter, as Madison Timmons works through the Huskie defense and earns the first goal of the second quarter for the Redwings.

On the free shot opportunity, it’s Kurelko who gives her team a commanding 10-4 lead with less than 8 minutes to go in the half.

Naperville North looks to stay close before halftime

What wins championships? Defense! Check out this save from Benet goalkeeper Annie Earley, who doesn’t just make one, but two critical saves from North scoring attempts, setting the tone for just before halftime.

Despite Earley’s excellent goalkeeping during the second, the Huskies are still attacking as Helena Siska finesses her way around the Redwings for the score. The Huskies still trail 12-7 heading into the break.

Benet Academy starts the season with an impressive victory

As the second half gets underway, the Redwings do not let off the gas pedal as Claire O’Brien opens up the 2nd half with a goal to continue to expand the lead.

The Redwings do not look back for the rest of the game following O’Brien’s goal. Near the end of the night it’s Kurelko who drills in the dagger with the behind the back shot as the Redwings are able to keep the Huskies at bay from there. Benet Academy takes the victory 17-9 as the 2025 girls lacrosse campaign is officially underway.