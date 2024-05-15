Benet Academy girls soccer defeats Plainfield Central to open 3A Playoffs

After winning the ESCC Championship, fifth-seeded Benet Academy girls soccer begins its journey in the Class 3A Playoffs, against twelve-seed Plainfield Central. The Redwings fell in the Class 2A State Championship last year, but have since moved up a division. The Wildcats enter 1-1-1 in their last three games, while Benet has lost just one match since March 19. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Annie Fitzgerlad provides a spark in the first half and Audrey Eiseman scores for Benet girls soccer

About 13 minutes in, Redwing Johnna Caliendo wins the aerial dual and dribbles to the middle. She finds Annie Fitzgerald, who sets up the shot, but it goes wide left.

Three minutes later, Fitzgerald now sets up the offense, finding Ivana Vukas on the right wing. The sophomore runs towards the box and shoots on net, but Wildcat goalie Claire Anderson corrals it for the save.

Another Benet chance, and another great pass from Fitzgerald. She finds Natalie Grover through on goal, whose shot gets stopped by the Wildcats. Freshman Audrey Eiseman is there for the rebound, and she hits one with just enough power to score. It’s 1-0 Benet with 23 minutes left in the first half.

Plainfield Central looking for any type of offense, but Baily Abbott and the Redwings aren’t allowing anything in their half of the field. The senior captain steps up for a great tackle to halt the attack.

With about seven minutes left in the first, Elise Evans finds the ball on the right wing for the Wildcats. She shoots on target for an easy save from Giada McGlynn. Benet leads 1-0 at halftime.

Megan Bergman’s outside-the-foot through ball sets up Annie Fitgerald for the goal

Megan Bergman gets the ball for Benet and plays a great outside-the-foot pass to Fitzgerald on the wing. She stays composed with the finish in the bottom right corner, and Benet leads 2-0 just over a minute into the second half.

Rania Fikri plays a nice through ball to Eleanor Mahan, but the Redwing can’t pick out a teammate and just shoots it wide of goal.

Benet continues to apply the pressure in the offensive third. Vukas finds Fitzgerald cutting down the middle, and she tries to play it forward, but it gets sniffed out by the Wildcats. Fitzgerald has a shot on goal, but Anderson stands tall to keep it 2-0.

Benet Academy girls soccer advances in the IHSA 3A Playoffs and will play Plainfield North

Fitzgerald shows off a nice touch and dribble here, with a nutmeg before playing a perfect ball to Mahan through the middle. The junior forward gets past her opponent but can’t get enough on the shot to test the goalie.

In the end, Benet Academy dominates in possession and on defense, with the Wildcats only recording one shot on target. The Redwings win 2-0 and will take on Plainfield North on Friday in the Regional Final.