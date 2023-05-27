Benet Academy girls soccer wins sectional championship over Lemont

Benet Academy girls’ soccer looks to keep their state-run alive. The Redwings take on Lemont in the Nazareth sectional final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redwings start the game on the front foot

Lemont starts the game with a free kick from about 25 yards out. Ella Simpson’s shot is on net but it’s easily caught by Shannon Clark.

Benet’s turn with a set piece from the corner. Ivana Vukas’s cross finds Bailey Abbott as she knocks the ball into the net. 1-0 Benet after ten minutes of play.

Ten minutes later Ivana Vukas picks the ball up around midfield as she takes on the Lemont defense unleashing a shot from 20 yards out that floats into the back of the net. An outstanding effort by the freshman to double Benet’s lead.

Benet looking for one last chance in the half. Keira Petrucelli plays the ball through to Anna Casmere whose shot is saved by Lauren Tracy. Following up the rebound is Ashley Donovan but her point-blank effort hits the post. Benet leads 2-0 at the break.

Benet finishes off Lemont in the second half

The Redwings aren’t slowing down in the second half. Anna Casmere has a shot from distance that is punched out of bounds by Lauren Tracy.

17 minutes to play. Ashley Donovan puts in a corner that bounces around until eventually Sadie Sterbenz makes space for herself firing on net, tucking the ball into the bottom corner. Benet takes a three-goal lead.

Finishing off the game for the Redwings would be Keira Petrucelli as her shot puts the Redwings up by four. That would be the final score as Benet Academy wins the sectional final over Lemont by a score of 4-0. Benet advances to the super-sectionals against Peoria Notre Dame.

