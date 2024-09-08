Benet Academy girls swimming takes care of Metea Valley in an early season matchup

We’re inside Metea Valley High School’s aquatic center for the start of another DVC Girls Swimming season, with the Mustangs hosting the Redwings of Benet Academy. Both programs look to start on the right foot in 2024 with lots of returning swimmers; notably Imogen Duffy and Lucy Rooney in red and white, and Ellen Chua and Molly Schalk in black and gold. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy and Metea Valley girls swimming pick up early race wins

The first event of the day, the 200-yard medley relay, had Rooney along with Paige Kalinowski, Maddy Novak, and Clare Donnelly get the first Redwing win, with a time of 1:52.66. Metea Valley’s team of Chua, Schalk, Makayla Paulding, and Elizabeth Burgess followed up with 1:57.7.

Later on, in the 200-yard freestyle, Duffy takes a lead early and doesn’t let it go, outpacing second-place Redwing Gisele Buchar by almost 10 seconds. She ends her race at 1:58.94.

Redwings start to pull ahead of the Mustangs thanks to Rooney and Morrissey

The 50-yard freestyle saw more of Rooney’s competitive edge, narrowly defeating the Mustangs’ Isabelle Leofanti with a time of 25.64.

Doubling the distance to the 100-yard freestyle, it’s more Redwings at the top – Rooney and Buchar finishing at 56.56 and 57.9 respectively. Burgess would have the best Mustang finish at 1:00.23.

From the freestyle to the breaststroke, Benet’s Abigael Morrissey clocked a 1:09.49 to overcome Donnelly and Chua.

Benet Academy girls swimming earns a early season win against Metea

In the last event of the day, the 400-yard freestyle relay, it was more of the same. The Redwing Relay squad of Rooney, Duffy, Buchar, and Morrissey was the only team to finish under four minutes, at a mark of 3:52.19. Metea Valley’s best relay team in the race consisted of Burgess, Leofanti, Addison Bludgen, and Yhari Resendiz. The quartet ended with a time of 4:08.17.

After all the scores were tallied, the Redwings headed back to Lisle, victorious 123-62. They’ll travel to Fenwick on September 10th for their next meet while the Mustangs will head to the Neuqua Invite for diving on September 6th and swimming on September 7th.