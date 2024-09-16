Benet Academy girls tennis holds off Naperville North for a hard-fought victory

An exciting non-conference matchup has Naperville North girls tennis visiting Benet Academy on a warm summer afternoon. The Huskies are fresh off a close victory over Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A comeback victory for Naperville North in one singles

In one singles it’s veteran against rookie as Huskie freshman Anda Elezi takes on senior Meredith Converse stepping in for Benet Academy. The Redwing puts her experience on display throughout the opening set, moving her opponent around the court. She pushes Elezi to her left and then calmly knocks the return back to the other side for the point. Converse sweeps the first set 6-0.

But the script flips completely in the second set. The young Huskie wins 6-1 and forces a tiebreaker, where she displays great control of her forehand and backhand. Eventually she gets Converse guessing wrong and puts a return just beyond her reach for a 10-7 win in the tiebreaker. A big win for North.

In two singles Benet Academy sophomore Lily Lopatka takes on Mihika Gohale from North. The Redwing has an early lead in the first set, but Gohale is able to go on a run, winning three of four games and trails just 4-3.

Lopatka is able to regain momentum from that point on. The sophomore wins the remaining two games in set one and then sweeps through the second set while moving around the court well. Lopatka takes two singles 6-3, 6-0.

The Redwings pull ahead thanks to doubles play

Only two singles matches on this day and five doubles pairings squaring off. At four doubles Naperville North has seniors Aasha Trivedi and Ellie Child against Benet seniors Erin Conway and Julia Keough.

Keough serves in the far court and Trivedi sends it back. Ellie Child then cuts over and gets the racquet up for the return and it lands just inside the line. A nice point for the Huskies.

Conway serving for the Redwings in the near court now as she volleys with Child. Eventually a well placed forehand catches Child in between bounces as it lands right on the back line. Benet goes on to win 6-1, 7-5 as the Redwings take the lead in the team scoring after wins in five and three doubles as well.

In two doubles Aanika Parekh and Dhareni Raveendran from North square off against fellow seniors Natalie Grover and Katie Jendra.

Grover looks to spin a return back over the net, but Raveendran slides over and knocks home the point near the net on a heads up play.

In the second set, Grover and Parekh volley back and forth for a bit until Katie Jendra tracks a return and uses the backhand to drop the ball right near the line for the crafty point. Benet takes the win in two doubles as well, 6-2, 6-2.

A back and forth battle in one doubles

A state-level matchup at one doubles where 2022 state runners up Brooke Coffman and Gabby Lee face off against familiar foes Shane Delaney and Clare Lopotka from Benet.

These four have had some top tier matches over the past few seasons. In the opening set, Lee serves and eventually charges the net. Delaney manages to get a return back over while back on her heels, but Lee wisely waits back and taps the ball to the open space on the left side of the court. The Huskies take the early advantage and win the first set 7-5.

This point shows how hard you have to work to knock off this Naperville North duo. Delaney and Lopotka are sending volleys of rockets over with their returns, but Coffman and Lee form a wall at the net. The Wings are unable to break through, so Delaney goes for the lob and places it well as Lee can not reach to ball to send it back. The Redwings take the lead in the second set.

At this point all the other matches are done and both teams are settled in to watch the show and cheer on their teammates.

The Huskies lead 6 games to 5 in the second set, but the Redwings deliver with their backs against the wall. Clare Lopotka fires a return that deflects away for the point and even things up at six games each to force a tiebreaker.

Naperville North looks to close things out in the tiebreaker as Lopotka serves in the far court. She and Gabby Lee volley back and forth. Coffman cuts across the court at the net and lunges to get her racquet on the ball and puts the backhand through the middle of the court. The Huskies take the win following two very competitive sets. Benet Academy takes the team victory by the score of 5-2.