Benet Academy girls volleyball flies past Bartlett to open regional play

Benet Academy girls volleyball begins its postseason journey against the Bartlett Hawks in the regional semifinal round at Naperville Central. The Redwings have made four consecutive 4A state championship games and would love to make it five straight trips to ISU. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet races out to a fast start

The Hawks hang tough in the early going of set one. Olivia Bourgeois places an ace near the back as the Wings are unable to send the ball back over.

Bartlett serves again, which is taken by Claire Weathers, who passes to Maddie Bryant, who sets up…nobody. The savvy senior flips a shot over for the sneak attack instead.

The Wings hold a five-point advantage and are ready to receive another serve. Bryant sets up Dina DiSanto, who powers a kill through the block attempt. Benet leads 10-4.

Bartlett is looking to hang tough and respond to the flurry of Redwing points. The Hawks play good defense before Olivia Kim sets up Loriley Fuentes, who finishes the point with a kill.

Benet has a response locked and loaded, with Maddie Bryant pushing a pass up to Sophia Youseff, who flies in for the spike.

Later in the set, the Hawks try to dig out a serve, but it sails over the net where Kyler Smith is ready to knock the ball back down for the point. The Redwings lead 17-9.

Senior Sophia Hattas adds to the Benet team total with an ace that clips the net and drops over for another point.

Redwings roll in set one

The lead continues to grow. Bartlett is forced to tap over a free ball, and again Benet is ready. Hattas bumps to Bryant, who sets up Linden Stritch for the kill. The Redwings are on the brink of taking the set with a 22-12 lead.

A few moments later, the Wings close out the set 25-14 after Elizabeth Rifenburg unleashes a powerful kill down for the winning point.

Early in the second set, Maddie Bryant continues to take advantage of the open spots on the floor as she again taps a quick shot over for the point.

Bartlett sends a free ball over which allows Linden Stritch and Bryant to play a two-person game with Stritch adding another kill, giving Benet a 4-1 lead.

Kate Chvatal sets up for a serve well behind the line and launches a long-distance ace as the Redwings continue to roll.

The Hawks are not ready to give up. Grace Thanasenaris slams a kill through a set of Benet arms at the net for a kill to bring her team back within five.

Benet soars into the regional final

Benet brings it on defense as well with a 17-10 lead. Yousseff times her block attempt perfectly to give another point to the black and red.

Match point for Benet, who looks to seal the deal. Brookelyn Wojkowski makes a dig to Claire Rooney, who passes to Lauren Smith for the winning kill. The Redwings win the second set 25-13 and move on to the regional championship against Naperville Central on Thursday night.

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