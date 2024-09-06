Benet Academy girls volleyball gets by Metea Valley in a two-set nailbiter

It’s a battle of two recent state finalist girls volleyball teams, with powerhouse Benet Academy facing Metea Valley. Both teams are off to strong starts to the season, with the Mustangs holding a 5-2 record and the Redwings showcasing an impressive 7-0 start. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redwings jump out to a 5-2 lead in the first set, and then Audrey Asleson sets up junior sensation and Wisconsin commit Lynney Tarnow for the kill.

The Mustangs find a way to grab a point from a Katie Schuele ace, making it an 8-5 deficit.

Libero Aniya Warren is back to serve for Benet, and as the Mustangs set up, Tarnow sets up a wall on Olivia Stewart’s kill attempt. That point extends their lead to 13-8.

Both teams exchange points in the opening set

Although Stewart won’t be denied quickly. Schuele sets her up, and Stewart comes outside for the kill for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs are riding momentum, but the Wings steal it right back with Audrey Asleson, who floats it over and the ball lands in her favor.

Metea is still playing the game of catch up. Maddie Hopkins tries to end this possession with a kill, but she is denied . However the Mustangs get another chance when the Wings send it back and Ashley Ward sends it over for the point and trail 19-16.

That fuels Benet, who work hard to keep the point alive. Metea tries to keep the rally going, but Gaby Stasys is in the middle and gets her kill to go.

Tarnow ends set one with a kill

The set point is coming up for the Wings, and of course, it’s the towering Tarnow who secures the 25-21 set one victory with a kill.

Metea Valley flips the script early in set two thanks to an Addison Torain ace.

Things are going the way of the black and gold early on and Maddie Hopkins brings the heat on her kill. That helps the Mustangs grow their lead to 8-3.

Benet fights right back, and with Tarnow in the middle, she quickly gets a heads-up and flips the ball to the back it to even things up at 8.

We’re tied once again, but here comes Benet and Ellie Stiernagle, who lobs it over the net, and the Wings retake the lead 14-13.

However, Metea takes it right back and has a third set on their mind. After an Ava Guzaski dig and a Schuele hit, Hopkins tallies one of her 11 kills, putting the Mustangs up 20-16.

Benet Academy girls volleyball aces it up to the win the match

The match of runs continues, and Taylor Kunka caps off a 5-0 run with an ace, and it’s 21-20 Wings.

It’s match point for the Wings leading 25-24, and it’s Stiernagle drawing up the ace to seal the thrilling two-set victory for Benet girls volleyball over Metea Valley. The Redwings win 25-21 and 26-24.

