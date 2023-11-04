Benet Academy girls volleyball heads to state after defeating New Trier in the super sectionals

We’re at Bartlett High School as the Benet Academy Redwings take on the New Trier Trevians in the IHSA Super Sectionals with a spot to State on the line. The Benet Academy Redwings are on an 18-game winning streak after surpassing Glenbard West in the sectional finals. Meanwhile, the New Trier Trevians are on a 14-game winning streak after they edged past Glenbrook South in three sets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy rallies to take the first set

We got a close one here early in the first set as the Trevians look to extend their lead. New Trier keeps the ball moving and sets up Kit Kat McGregor for the kill to go up 6-4.

Alison Smith is up to serve for New Trier as they lead 8-7. The Redwings keep it moving as Ellie Stiernagle sets up Lynney Tarnow for the kill and the Redwings tie this one up at eight.

On the next serve, Alex Belak hits this ball with pace, but Aniya Warren is there to receive it. Benet strings together some passes for Gabby Stasys who buries the kill to break the tie. Redwings lead 16-15 in set one.

The Trevians keep pushing to keep this one close, but the Redwings fight back with great defensive play from Warren. Stiernagle gives this one to Sophia Chinetti to get a kill for the Redwings. Benet goes up 17-15 and they’re fired up.

Ana Vetter is up to serve for New Trier as Christine Pullen gets to it. We have a battle at the net as both teams go back and forth. McGregor is at the net for the Trevians and her hit forces Benet to hit it out of bounds and we’re all tied up again, now at 18.

Warren is serving for Benet and it’s a good one as two Trevian players can’t get to it. The Redwings are on a 3-0 run and now lead 21-18.

Warren is up to serve again as the ball goes over the net and New Trier gets set up with some solid passing here to Lily Long and she crushes this kill to keep her team alive as they trail 24-19.

Smith is set to serve for New Trier as both sides look to battle this out. You have the Trevians fighting to stay alive in this one while the Redwings look to close out the first set and they finally do as Chinetti knocks this ball down for the kill. Benet takes the first set 25-19.

Redwings book a spot in the State semifinals

The Redwings are up big in the second set as Christine Pullen gets the ace for Benet and they now lead 10-3.

Belak is up to serve for the Trevians as it goes over the net to Benet. Pullen gives it to Stiernagle who sets up Tarnow for the kill and it’s good. Redwings in control, leading 13-6.

Stiernagle looks to keep that scoring momentum going for Benet, but Long is not giving up as she gets a point for New Trier. They trail 20-12.

New Trier trailing 24-14 as they get the serve over and Pullen receives it well. Stiernagle sets up Chinetti and she gets the kill to end the match. Benet Academy wins the Super Sectionals matchup in straight sets with the scores of 25-19 and 25-14. The Redwings are going back to the State semifinals for a second straight year and will play Willowbrook on Friday at Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois.

