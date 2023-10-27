Benet Academy girls volleyball powers past Naperville North in regional final

We are at Benet Academy for a girls’ volleyball regional final. The Red Wings come into the game with the top seed facing off against 7th-seeded Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy comes out strong winning the first set 25-17

Starting the first set with Benet already up 3-0. Naperville North is able to return the initial serve but Ellie Stiernagle sets things up for Audrey Asleson who goes up for a powerful kill.

On the next point, Paige Selman sets things up for Naperville North as Cate Thompson finds the open court for the kill. Huskies trail 4-1 early on.

Benet now with an 11-5 lead as Simi Kapustova goes for the kill attempt but she’s denied at the net by Lynney Tarnow who extends the Red Wings lead.

Naperville North starting to mount a bit of a comeback now down by two. Both teams go back and forth in this rally. Keeping the play alive for North is Ennette Bednarz with a diving dig. The point eventually comes to an end when Leah Norris meets the ball at the net.

Once again Benet starts to string some points together as Audrey Asleson goes up for another strong kill. RedWings up 22-14.

Finishing off the first set for Benet would be Gabby Stasys whose hit deflects off of the Huskie blockers giving Benet Academy the 25-17 set one win.

The Red Wings don’t slow down winning the regional in two sets

Opening up the second set for Benet is Morgan Asleson who picks up a service ace.

Responding with a point of their own is Naperville North. Paige Selman sets up Leah Norris and the senior finds the back left corner for a point.

Serving now for Benet is Aniya Warren. Her serve finds Ennette Bednarz but Bednarz’s set is too heavy allowing Lynney Tarnow to meet the ball at the net. Benet up 10-4.

A couple of points later Ava Ledebuhr is serving as she finds nothing but court for another Benet ace.

Naperville North now trailing 20-9 late in the set. Paige Selman sets up Leah Norris who knocks down another kill giving the Huskies hope.

In the end, Benet Academy proved to be too much to handle for Naperville North as the Huskies return the ball into the net giving the Red Wings the 25-12 set-two win.

Benet Academy takes down Naperville North in two sets winning the regional and advancing to the sectional semifinals against Wheaton Warrenville South.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!