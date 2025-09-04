Benet Academy girls volleyball steamrolls Metea Valley in straight sets

We have some girls volleyball action as last season’s 4A runner-up Benet Academy takes it home court, holding a 6-1 record as the Redwings welcome Metea Valley. The Mustangs are off to a 5-1 start while looking to knock off Benet for the first time since their state championship season in 2021. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Molly Welge helps the Redwings to a commanding lead

In the first set Benet is up 5-1 with Ellie Stiernagle on to serve. The Mustangs send it back, giving the Wings a chance to reset. They do and try their own send back, but Metea makes another stop. The next time around is Molly Welge for Benet, securing the kill.

Later on the two teams start a rally. Metea is eying a point, but Welge steps again by forming a wall for the block to make it a 12-2 set as the Redwings are already pulling away in set one.

Despite the big deficit, the Mustangs find some positive vibes. Ashley Ward sets up Katie Wagner on the right side, who gets a much-needed kill.

However, the Redwings continue their grind as Sophia Chinetti steps in front of Oliva Stewart for the block and another point for Benet.

Benet continues its strong first set and with the help of four-year starter, Lynney Tarnow. After the Metea send back, Stiernagle sets up the powerful Wisconsin commit for aggressive kill. The Redwings take set one in dominating fashion 25-5.

Metea begins the second set with an early boost

In the second set Metea looks to use a fresh start by starting on the right foot. The first chance does not go but the Mustangs do get the second one with Ward assisting to Alana Schille, who finishes the kill. Metea trails 4-2.

Benet will not let that shake the confidence as they call on Welge once again. The Marquette commit leaps and fires past two Mustangs on the kill.

13-6 Benet and Brooklyne Brass is back for another year for the Wings as she gets a kill for herself to pump up the team score.

Metea is still showing some fight. Trailing 22-9, the Mustangs look for ways to rack up points in a hurry. Their wish is granted by Annie Burk.

Benet girls volleyball cruises to a two set win

However, this one is all Benet from start to finish. A late volley is on full display on the court until Tarnow quickly ends it with a kill and Benet Academy wins the matchup over Metea Valley in straight sets, 25-5 and 25-11.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!