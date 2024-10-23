Benet Academy girls volleyball sweeps Nazareth to remain undefeated

Closing in on a perfect regular season, Benet Academy girls volleyball hosts its Senior Night festivities against fellow ESCC member Nazareth Academy, who still remain winless in conference play. The Redwings, coming off a pivotal sweep of Mother McAuley that pushed their total to 33 wins in a row, honor 10 seniors this year. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy girls volleyball responds after trailing early on

The Roadrunners score first when Beth Suroweic and Grace Gavante block this attack from Sophie Pursley.

Moments later, Suroweic uses the light touch on the cross-court kill.

Roadrunners serving, the Redwings get a great set from Ellie Williams for the Audrey Asleson kill and it’s tied at 4.

Benet would rally on some Nazareth miscues to go up by 4, but Jane Manecke slides to the right for a kill to stop the run. The Roadrunners would chip away and go her way again, as she throttles ahead for a kill. Benet still leads 11-10.

A few volleys later, the Redwings get Kierra O’Donnel involved with a kill to go up 13-10.

Benet begins running away with the set, highlighted by this block by Gabby Stasys with help from Asleson to go up 21-14. Shortly after, it’s Williams with an ace that Tess Tortorello can’t handle.

It’s now set point. Williams floats it to O’Donnell who finds the court for another kill and the first set belongs to Benet, 25-16.

Benet cruises in the second set and picks up their 27th straight sweep

Starting set two, the Roadrunners continued to struggle. Benet’s Molly Welge delivers a rocket toward the ground for the first point.

Morgan Asleson’s serving for Benet during the run, and an ace helps keep things rolling. The Redwings score the first 9 points of the set.

Benet is within 10 points of winning the match It’s a block party and everyone’s invited. Stasys and Williams show up first before the light touch from Manecke gets sent back by Pursley.

To cap things off, Marikate Ritterbusch keeps the play alive for her teammates who find O’Donnell for the exclamation point. Benet leads 21-6.

Benet volleyball takes the match in straight sets against Nazareth after ending the second set 25-7. The Roadrunners end their regular season on the 23rd against St. Ignatius while The Redwings sit at 34-0, awaiting a match at Loyola Academy on the same day.