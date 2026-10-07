Benet Academy girls volleyball sweeps St. Laurence on home court

Benet Academy girls volleyball extended its lengthy home winning streak that dates back over three years with a victory over St. Laurence.

There’s no place like home for Benet Academy girls volleyball, as the 18-7 Redwings have not lost a home match since October 3, 2023. Will that streak stay alive against 20-5 St. Laurence? The Vikings hope to start a new winning streak after OPRF snapped their 16-match winning streak this past Saturday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Dina DiSanto deals out a card game and draws an early ACE to the Vikings. One of three aces for DiSanto.

Dina DiSanto will do it all for the home team

Then DiSanto gets in on the kill fest. Maddie Bryant locates her right by the net and delivers the kill for a 12-7 Redwing lead. 18 assists on the night for Bryant.

St. Laurence eventually gets one back with Aubrey Martinez spiking one in her opponent’s face for the kill.

After a Benet serve, the Vikings nearly give it up but keep the ball alive. They send it back, giving the Redwings a shot as Lizzie Rifenburg floats it over the net and lands a point.

St. Laurence continues to fall victim at the card table because Claire Weathers slaps a 100 percent chance of aces.

It’s 24-14 Benet with set point coming up. The Vikings can’t get the return to land in bounds, so set one goes to the Redwings, 25-14.

Vikings come out strong in set two

However, the Vikings regroup into a new team come set two. They steal momentum early in the second with Savana Street inviting everyone to her block party.

Julia O’Keefe follows up by pulling her own ACE, and the set is even with an 8-8 tie.

The Redwings pass well to get the ball to the hands of Kyler Smith, who sends it right through the teeth of the defense for the kill.

Later on, it’s Weathers delivering one of her 15 digs, which leads to a kill by Linden Stritch. The Redwings are holding on to a 17-15 lead.

St. Laurence continues to hang tough. Street continues her assault at the net with another block, hoping to force a third set.

Benet girls volleyball takes the sweep over the Vikings

However, Benet will not allow that on its home court. Rifenburg serves up another kill to put the Wings back in front at 20-19.

Match point on the horizon with Benet leading 24-23. Stritch hops up and ends the match with her seventh kill of the match. Benet Academy takes the win in straight sets, 25-14 and 25-23.

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