Benet Academy girls volleyball wins the Wheaton Classic in straight sets over Downers Grove North

We’re at Wheaton Warrenville South High School for the Wheaton Classic Girls Volleyball Championship. Benet Academy and Downers Grove North are competing for the championship title prior to winning their semifinal matches. Both teams went up against each other last week with Benet taking home the win in that match. Let’s start its off as the Redwings look to repeat as tourney champs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet runs away early in set one

The score is 9-5 for Benet, senior outside hitter Lynney Tarnow swings for the kill on the right side. Benet is the first to ten points as well with the score at 10-5.

The Redwings keep the lead going with Sophia Chinetti serving an ace. Benet expands the lead in the first set 13-5.

Downers Grove North is looking to pick up the pace. Kelley Crowley jumps up to block Ellie Stiernagle, resulting in the Trojans getting the point.

The Trojans are down by 10 later in the set as Nicole Liu keeps fighting with an aggressive over, but the ball gets picked up by Benet’s Molly Welge and she delivers a swing for another Benet point to the back line.

Downers Grove North is not giving up yet, Madi Mastalarz sends it Kelley Crowley who secures a point with a deep corner kill.

With set point on the line, Benet’s Claire Weathers serves the ball and delivers an ace to close out the first set 25-11 in favor of the Redwings.

Downers Grove North flips the script to start set two

Downers Grove North wants to capture the momentum early in set two and Kelley Crowley swings and scores for the Trojans, and gives her team an early lead.

The Redwings are down as Molly Welge hits a hard serve to Trojan territory. Madi Mastalarz sets to Nora Benjamins, who puts it away to extend the Downers Grove lead to 6-4.

The Redwings are on a comeback, now down by one. Rachel Weathers passes to Ellie Stiernagle as tips for a big point to tie the game at 6.

It’s 10-8 Redwings as Rylie Marshall tries to score, but her hit is blocked by Brooklynne Brass, resulting in another point for Benet.

The Trojans getting aggressive again with Sienna Shelton’s help, but it’s another block by Brooklynne Brass as the Redwings build a 12-8 advantage.

The Redwings send the ball back to the Trojans, Ellery Cabaj passes it to Kelley Crowley, and it’s a tip off of Erin Johnson, out of bounds for a point. 15-9 Benet with a comfortable lead.

Nicole Liu is serving for Downers Grove North; she delivers an aggressive serve to Claire Weathers, who passes to Ellie Stiernagle. The assist heads towards Lynney Tarnow for a big kill. Benet is now up 19-13.

Ellie Stiernagle draws the ace to win the classic

It’s 24-16 in favor of the Redwings as Ellie Stiernagle serves for the match. The senior serves the ball to the Trojans who can’t keep it alive and that seals the deal in set two. Benet comes out on top 25-16 in the second set, and with that the Redwings are once again Wheaton Classic Champions for a second consecutive season.

