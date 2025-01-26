Benet Academy hockey defeats Notre Dame on Senior Night

Benet Academy Hockey celebrates Senior Night at Seven Bridges Ice Arena, as they welcome in the Notre Dame Dons. Benet defeated Notre Dame earlier this month. The Dons enter tonight in 4th place in the CCHL standings, while the Redwings are in first place with an undefeated record! They look to close out their final home game of the regular season with a win on Senior Night. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy Hockey scores two in the first against Notre Dame

We start with the faceoff as the Dons win it. Defender Daniel Mulac rips this shot on goal but Redwings goalie Benjamin Ciesla secures the puck for the save.

The Redwings go on the attack here as Joseph Ihde has a breakaway chance . He pulls some fancy moves and just sneaks this shot into the back of the net as he falls down. Benet Academy strikes first.

Benet goes down the ice as Michael Orourke connects with Hudson Schlie. His pass gets stopped, but its right back to him, as the Redwing scores! They lead 2-0 about seven minutes in.

The Dons push to get back into this game as John Mitchell blasts this shot but Benets Ciesla comes up with another big save. Redwings take a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period.

No goals scored in the Second Period

Vincenzo Porro receives a nice pass and goes on the breakaway but Dons defender Daniel Mulac disrupts Porro before he can take a shot.

Ihde gets another great chance here for the red and black on the net as he tries to make something happen but can’t get enough power on it and Notre Dame goalie Michael Poulik secures it for the save.

Benet Hockey improves to 17-0 in the CCHL

We enter the third period now, and the Dons are on the powerplay. Both teams battle along the boards, but the Dons come up with it. John Mitchell finds Alex Wojtulewicz, and he buries it to pull Notre Dame within one.

The Dons now push to tie this game. Aidan Harrington rips a shot towards the net but senior goalie Ava Christensen makes a huge save to keep Benet’s one-goal lead.

Under a minute to go as Notre Dame tries to tie this one late to go to overtime. The Dons have the extra attacker on ice but Benet takes it down the other end. Schlie finds Nikolas Hensel as he tries to score on the empty net but his shot goes wide. He goes for the rebound but gets tripped, and crashes into the net.

With under 10 seconds to go, we have a battle along the boards as Benet Academy Hockey hangs on to defeat Notre Dame, extending its CCHL winning streak to 17!