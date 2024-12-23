Benet Academy hockey defeats Providence Catholic and improves to 13-0 in CCHL

On Saturday night, Benet Academy Hockey honored former player, club director, and head coach Jon Grzbek at the Seven Bridges Ice Arena as the Redwings hosted the Providence Catholic Celtics in a CCHL matchup. The Redwings are on a roll this season with 12 wins and zero losses in the CCHL, while the Celtics are in sixth and hold a 7-6 record. Benet defeated Providence 6-2 back in October. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Celtics frustrate the Redwings in the first period

We drop the puck here at center ice as these two rivals do battle. We are only 25 seconds into the game, and Providence Catholic strikes first as Nicholas Coveny scores as he’s falling down to put the Celtics in front early in the first period.

Later in the first period, the Celtics look to add another goal. Coveny takes a shot, but Benet Academy goalie Joel Koehn makes a big save here to keep this a one-goal game.

Redwings bounce back with a strong performance in the second period

The Redwings win the faceoff in the second period. Gianluca Dicosola goes backhand with his shot. Joseph Ihde pounces on the rebound and goes top shelf for the score! We are tied at one.

Hudson Schlie looks to make something happen, and he does as he delivers a nice pass to Thomas Dusek, and he buries it to give the Redwings a 2-1 lead as we close out the second period.

Benet Hockey hangs on to defeat Providence and extend their undefeated Streak

We go to the third period, and the Celtics keep pushing for the tying goal. Coveny finds Andrew Rodriguez, and he taps it into the back of the net. This game is now tied at two.

We now go to the other end of the ice, and this time, the Redwings respond with a goal of their own. Dicosola sets up Carson Stone, and he rips this shot into the net. Benet Academy is back in front 3-2.

John Mendoza Jr. tries to set up Coveny for the shot here, but Koehn shows off the glove for the save.

Under five minutes to go as the green and white have control of the puck. It’s a battle behind the net, and Mendoza Jr. scores for Providence Catholic to tie it! But the referee waives off the goal as the net is dislodged before the puck crosses the line.

Under a minute to go as the Celtics try to tie this one up late. Coveny rips a shot, and on the rebound. John Cardwell shoots, but hits the post! and Koehn covers it up for the Redwings.

Benet hangs on for the win and defeats Providence Catholic for the second time this season. The Redwings extend their conference winning streak to 13 to begin the season.