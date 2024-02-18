Benet Academy hockey scores two late goals to advance past Highland Park in the Blackhawk Cup

Benet Academy hockey opens the Blackhawk Cup state tournament at home against the 18th-seeded Highland Park Giants. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Highland Park finds the back of the net in the first period

Starting the game with Highland Park on a powerplay, The Giants work the puck to Eli Meek who has a shot from the point that’s easily saved by Joel Koehn.

Highland Park is still in the O-zone. David Borys picks up a loose puck firing on the net but flashing the leather is Koehn making the save.

Two minutes left in the first and the Giants are on a power play. Dylan Lansky carries into the left-hand circle passing backdoor to Ben Lichtenfeld who slots in the opening goal. Highland Park takes a 1-0 lead going into the second.

Carson Stone ties the game up for Benet in the second period

The Giants open the second period strong as they force not one but two big saves out of Joel Koehn but the Redwing goalie keeps it a one-goal game.

Five minutes into the second, Alex Karas has a slapshot from the point that is saved but there to tuck away the rebound is Carson Stone who ties the game up at one.

Highland Park has the last good look of the period. Alex Schneiderman has a shot that is fought off by Koehn who then makes a point-blank stop on David Borys. We head into the third period all tied at one.

Benet Academy scores two late goals to overcome Highland Park

Starting the third period on the front foot is Benet. The Redwings work the puck to Jeremy DeWilkins who takes a shot but it’s soaked up by Alfred Caplan.

Redwings are on a power play now. Hudson Schlie skates into the left-hand circle taking a hard wrist shot that is caught by the glove of Caplan.

Benet still pushing for the go-ahead goal. Carson Stone skates in over the blue line toe dragging around a defender putting a backhand shot on net, but he’s denied by Caplan.

Just under three minutes to play in the third. Jeremy DeWilkins has a shot from the right circle that is tipped out in front by Hudson Schlie and into the back of the net. The Redwings take a 2-1 lead.

17 seconds later, Schlie finds a breaking Jeremy DeWilkins who’s in on the breakaway putting this game to bed.

Two late goals from Benet Academy give the Redwings the 3-1 win over Highland Park. Benet Academy hockey will play either OPRF or Loyola Gold in the round of 16.

