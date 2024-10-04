Benet Academy secures a second straight boys golf regional plaque

Golf regionals continue as we hit the boys side for the Benet Academy regional at St. Andrews Golf Course in West Chicago. Nine teams, including all six of our area teams and defending regional champs Benet Academy, get set to tee off for low scores and a spot at sectionals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We start on the second hole par three with Benet Academy golfer Luke Donavan off to a good start by going even.

Neuqua Valley looks for a strong showing after winning the DVC

Neuqua’s Brady Chung is coming off the DVC individual title and buries a par on hole four and golfs another solid round of 79.

Ryan Kong for Naperville Central swings into a wedge shot that gets him back on course. Kong goes on to par the hole.

Waubonsie’s Avi Khanduja slices his tee shot on the sixth hole which finds the green. Khanduja takes a par, scores a 78 and qualifies for sectionals as an individual.

Still on six and here is Warriors teammate Aanish Kamdar lining up for a par putt, and he makes it.

On the 11th hole, Ryan Watson patiently sets up his par putt. He sinks it, and that deserves a fist bump because it helps him to a round of 74.

Redhawks fly high on hole 11

The Redhawks get more help from Zach Boyton, who also pars and golfs a 77.

Ryan Kong is hoping to get another par and the tap takes a little spin but eventually falls into the cup and he walks away with a 78.

Benet Academy gets hot on the back nine

Here is Benet Academy senior Charlie Davenport’s second attempt after a drive of over 320 yards on the 12th hole par 4. He chips gets his ball in position for the birdie and he putts it in with ease. He and Happy Gilmore might need to golf a round on the links.

It’s a birdie party on the hole, and Luke Donovan hops in on the fun. Donovan ends the regional with a nice 77.

The Redwings make a strong case on the back nine as Bill Tierney places his approach in a good position. He finishes hole number 12 with a par.

Naperville North is coming off a strong regular season behind a great group of underclassmen, and golfers like Henry Haumesser find the green perfectly. He pars and golfs his way to a 79.

To the 13th hole where Metea Valley gets its lone sectional qualifier with Rahil Shah golfing an 80 as he makes par on the hole.

Back to the Warriors this time with Adam Torreon, who sinks his third straight birdie and golfs an 80.

Lincoln Schutz from Naperville North gets a par on hole 16 as he and teammates Haumesser, Trever Schmidt, and Colin Mills qualify for sectional as individuals for the Huskies.

Charlie Davenport’s ball isn’t entirely on the green but he just needs a good chip and that gets him in par position.

Bill Tierney remains on point in the regional as he sinks this long par putt and it results in a score of 76 for Tierney in the regional.

The Redhawk’s lowest score comes from Graeme Cavanagh who connects on a super long par on the 17th hole. Cavanagh walks away with a 73.

On the final hole, Aanish Kamdar is approaching his shot on a small hill but still manages to find the green. Kamdar pars and scores a 73. Kamdar, Khanduja, Torreon and Josh Pijanowski all qualify for sectionals as individuals for Waubonsie Valley.

Davenport leads Benet Academy to another boys golf regional

Charlie Davenport and freshman Charlie Davis tie for the top score for Benet Academy with a pair of 73’s, helping the Redwings to a second regional title ahead of the Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central who each qualify as a team. Neuqua Valley senior Jack Boehmke is the regional medalist, leading the Wildcats with a 72.

Sectionals are up next at Blackberry Oaks.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!