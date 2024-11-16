Benet Academy soars to the girls volleyball state finals following semifinal victory over Huntley

Huntley has arrived at Illinois State University alongside the Redwings of Benet Academy for girls volleyball state semi finals. Benet is back at ISU for a third straight season coming off a supersectional win against New Trier while Huntley is back in the state series for the first time since 2001. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet activates the kills early in the opening set

The Redwings get off to a good start as middle blocker Lynney Tarnow starts off with a kill.

Huntley is down by two, however, Izzy Winehouse jumps up for a kill of her own. Benet still holds a narrow lead

It’s 6-4 Benet, but Huntley’s Georgia Watson wants to catch up to the Wings with this powerful kill to keep it close.

It’s still close for both teams and Kierra O’Donnell jumps up for this monster kill and Benet is back up by two.

Benet is in action with some nice passes and O’Donnell comes in again to deliver another kill off the Aniya Warren assist as the Redwings to extend the lead.

The Redwings are climbing their way up with a score of 11-5, however, Sophia Chinetti wants to make it 12-5, which she does with a kill that powers through the block attempt.

Huntley is trailing by four. A double team effort from both Lynney Tarnow and Audrey Asleson deflects Huntley’s attempt for a kill as Benet leads the first set 15-10.

Another point won’t bother the Redwings as Brooklynne Brass delivers a kill to keep the momentum on their side. Benet is pulling away near the end of the set.

Redwings ace it to win set one

Ellie Stiernagle is at set point for Benet and she draws an ace to end the first set 25-15.

It’s tied at 4 in the second set as O’Donnell delivers a kill to break the tie for a 5-4 Redwing lead.

Huntley responds to the call from Benet as Georgia Watson blocks Brooklynne Brass’s kill attempt to tie the game at 5.

Huntley with a strong showing in set two

Both teams keep evening the score with Sienna Robertson delivering a kill for Huntley to tie the game at 8.

Tie is the theme for both teams and Huntley is looking for a lead as Jocelyn Erling attempts the kill. That gives the Red Raiders the lead.

The Redwings storm back later in the set with Tarnow serving and the teamwork of Gabby Stasys and Morgan Asleson blocking Georgia Watson’s kill attempt at the net as Benet is in front once again.

Tarnow serves once more for Benet and the serve turns into an ace as The Redwings lead the second set 20-12.

Huntley is not done yet because Sienna Robertson jumps into action to display a much needed kill but still trails by four.

Benet Academy is heading back to the girls volleyball state championship

The match point has arrived as Izzy Winehouse attempts for a kill, but the ball falls short in front of the net, resulting in the two set victory for Benet Academy. The Redwings are heading back to the state finals for a third year in a row after winning two straight sets 25-15 and 25-19. Benet will face Marist on Saturday night as the ESCC foes square off for the 4A state title!

