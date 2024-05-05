Benet Academy softball cools off Naperville Central with a 7-3 victory

On a beautiful Friday afternoon, Benet Academy softball hosts Naperville Central with both teams riding a hot streak in the race to the end of the regular season. Alyssa Valencik is on the mound for the Redhawks against freshman Sophie Rosner from Benet. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redwings even the score in the third

Naperville Central with a 1-0 lead after an rbi from Avery Hayward. Gianna Horejs drops a single into right field to start off the bottom half of the third inning.

Following an error by the Redhawks, Horejs comes in from third to tie the game at 1-1 after a wild pitch.

Naperville Central plates a pair in the fourth

In the top of the fourth, Cali Lenz rockets a single the other way that Angela Horejs can not corral at short to give the Redhawks a baserunner.

Runners on second and third with one out, Delaney Silvers at the dish and she skies one to center field. Nina Pesare is there for the catch and she launches the ball towards home. Lenz is able to beat the throw to put Naperville Central in front once again, 2-1.

Next up is Sydney Hurst. She goes the other way and drops in an rbi single to score Meredith Cann from third and it’s 3-1 Redhawks heading to the bottom of the fourth.

Redwings take advantage of extra outs

In the bottom half, Lanie Rosner, twin sister of Sophie, gets the Redwings in business with a single to left. Gianna Horejs heads to second after leading off the inning with a walk. Rosner reaches base all four times she comes to the plate in this one.

Two outs with runners on second and third. Marikate Ritterbusch grounds a slow roller to short and sprints towards first. The throw is too high and gets away which allows Horejs and Rosner to score and this game is tied at 3-3.

Sophie Rosner at the plate looking to give her team the lead, but a wild pitch does all the work for her as Ritterbusch comes home to put Benet in front 4-3. Tough break for Valencik who allows four runs in 3 2/3 innings but none of them earned.

In the top of the fifth, Naperville Central looks to even things up. Jamie Saran powers one the other way to deep left. Hannah Baer tracks it down and makes a big catch just in front of the wall to steal extra bases from the Redhawk slugger.

Sophie Rosner ends the frame as she strikes out Cali Lenz to strand Shea Meech at first. Eight strikeouts in the game for the freshman.

After Benet adds another run when Gabriela Patterson scores on a wild pitch, Bridget Chapman makes a great play in foul territory to make the catch up against the dugout fence.

Benet pulls away in the final innings

In the bottom of the sixth, Nina Pesare slaps a single into shallow left for her third hit of the game to lead off the frame.

Sophie Rosner steps in and looks to add some more insurance with a single into left field to put two on with nobody out.

Two outs later with the bases loaded and Gianna Horejs at the plate. Yet another wild pitch allows Pesare to score to make it 6-3. The Redwings add on one more after back-to-back walks to Horejs and Lanie Rosner.

Naperville Central needs baserunners down by four in the top of the seventh. Riley Silvers delivers with a one-out single into right field.

After another flyout to the wall from Jamie Saran, Grace Babich picks Silvers off of first base as Ritterbusch applies the tag. That is how the game ends with Benet Academy softball defeating Naperville Central 7-3 by manufacturing runs throughout the game. 13 wins in a row for the Redwings!