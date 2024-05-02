Benet Academy softball keeps the offense rolling and beats St. Viator

Benet Academy softball has a great offense this season, scoring over nine runs in three straight games. The Redwings return home for another ESCC matchup, and the student section is out in support as the Redwings celebrate senior night. St. Viator is in town for a two-game series, and Benet won the first game on Monday, 13-4. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Jillian Bollard gets St. Viator on the board with a two-run homer

The Lions get the bats going early on, Jillian Bollard rips one over the fence for a two-run homer.

With two outs, Redwing pitcher Alex O’Rourke gets Ava Moreno swinging for strike three. It’s Benet’s turn to bring out the bats.

Benet has runners on the corners and they go for the double steal. The throw to second is off, which allows Nina Pesare to score from third.

The Redwings add another off a sacrifice fly to tie the game at two. But here, pitcher Hannah Grossman gets out of the inning with the strikeout.

Benet Academy softball gets the offense to work in the second inning

Moving to the bottom of the second, Marikate Ritterbusch pops one over Grossman’s head and into center field.

Next is Angela Horejs, whose fly ball is caught in right field. Ritterbusch advances to home and the Redwings end the inning up 4-2.

In the top of the third, Grossman is at the plate and slashes one deep over the center fielder. It scores one run for the Lions.

Redwings keep applying the pressure and Rosner gets the RBI

Redwings up by one and Lanie Rosner sends one flying down the right field line for a double. Gianna Horejs runs home and Benet leads 5-3.

Pesare is at bat and she lines one out to center field for a single, sending Rosner to home plate. Benet’s offense catches fire, and now leads 8-3.

This matchup would be all Benet, as in the bottom of the sixth, Chapman hits a powerful line drive over the fence for a home run. It’s 10-3 Redwings, as they’ve now scored nine or more runs in four straight games.

Benet Academy softball improves to ten games above .500

The home team looks to wrap it up in the seventh, where Pesare walks in for the catch. Benet Academy takes down St. Viator 12-3 on senior night and improves to 15-5 on the year.