Benet Academy starts the softball postseason with a regional semifinal win over Hinsdale Central

Benet Academy swings its way into the softball regional semifinals as members of class 4A for the first time since 2015. The two-seeded Redwings take on regional hosts Hinsdale Central softball, who is looking for revenge after falling to the Wings back in April.

Red Devils make their mark early

The Devils are the visitors on the scoreboard but are playing on their home field. Maisie McDaniel hits one out to right and here comes Sophie DiPasquale to give Hinsdale Central a 1-0 lead.

Then Annie Mayer steps right up and she chops one through and brings home another run. It’s 2-0 Devils in the early going.

In the bottom of the first, Redwings trail 2-1, and then Bridget Chapman hits one to the wall in deep center. Sophia Rosner and Olivia Opalacz score, and Benet grabs a 3-2 lead.

Then, they adjust their fielding. First, Nina Pesare runs and dives to catch the fly ball. Then Chapman runs into your picture and throws to Marikate Ritterbusch at first base for the out. What a play by Chapman.

Ritterbusch continues to swing with a base hit, and she runs her way to first base for a single.

Bats come alive for the Redwings

Angela Horejs rewards her efforts despite getting thrown out at the first base on the fielder’s choice. Nevertheless, it’s another run and a 4-2 lead for the Redwings.

In the fourth inning, Nina Pesare smacks one out right field for an RBI triple. Ritterbusch crosses the plate once again and it’s 5-2 Wings.

The defense remains on lockdown with Angela and Gianna Horejs, along with Ritterbusch at first, connecting on the six-four-three double play.

Bridget Chapman goes yard

Back to the bats and here’s Chapman with a rocket out to dead center and goodbye. The solo bomb by Chapman has Benet up 6-2.

Gianna Horejs makes her contributions with another base hit as yet another run scores and it’s 7-2 BA.

Benet takes down regional hosts Hinsdale Central

Then to end the game it’s Chapman making the catch for final out, resulting in a complete game for pitcher Alex O’Rourke and an 11-2 victory. The Redwings will face the winner of Willowbrook and Oak Lawn in the regional championship on Saturday

