Benet Academy sweeps St. Charles North to lock another sectional title

Benet Academy sweeps St. Charles North, as they are back in a familiar spot. That being the girls volleyball sectional final for the fourth straight season. The Redwings are two wins away from the state series, so up next is St Charles North. This is a rematch of last season’s sectional final, where the North Stars are eying revenge. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s a promising start for the North Stars as they get second-chance opportunities. Penn State commit Haley Burdorf caps it off with a nice two-hand send down, and it’s 6-3 St. Charles North.

The Redwings don’t blink and get back to work. After the reset, Ellie Stiernagle sets up Molly Welge for the kill, and Benet grabs an 8-7 lead.

Then Claire Weathers, weathers the storm with an ace.

More Redwing attack zone, so who’s getting the kill? Stiernagle finds Brooklynne and says here you go. That opens up a 20-12 lead for the Wings.

Stars get back into it as Mia McCall serves over to Amber Czerniak and spikes down a much-needed kill, and they trail 20-17.

However, momentum stays with the Wings with set point on the rise. St. Charles North is doing its part to keep it alive, but when Lynney Tarnow is around, good luck with that. The Wisconsin commit delivers the kill, and the Redwings win set one 25-21.

Sophia Chinetti brings a deck to start the second set

Sophia Chinetti brings early momentum for Benet in the second with an ace.

BA builds up an 8-4 lead, and here comes Bras, adding another tally after the ball bounces off some North Stars.

St. Charles North will take literally anything to stay in it. Brynn Hopkins attacks the net with a nice block, and that will help.

The Redwings keep their good juju and find more ways to get a point, so Weathers turns this dig into a point for Benet. That’s one way to make it work.

Benet Academy sweeps St. Charles, and is once again girls’ volleyball sectional champions

Benet stays in full control with match point coming up. Stars get hit with an error and once again Benet Academy is girls volleyball sectional champions. The Redwings move on to the supersectional, where they’ll face New Trier.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!