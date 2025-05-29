Benet Academy takes a 4-1 win over Argo in the softball regional semifinal

The time has come for the softball regionals as Benet Academy takes its home field, holding the eighth seed. Argo is their first-round opponent, who comes in losing three of its least five contests. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Argo strikes first with the bats

In the opening inning, the Argonauts take that first swing with Jozlynn Pacheco, whose base hit bounces into shallow center for a single.

A couple of batters later, Abi Grenier hits a ground ball, allowing Pacheco to head to the plate. She beats the throw just in time to give the Argonauts a 1-0 lead.

Pitcher Sophie Rosner who gets a punchout on Yulianna Vargas to keep the damage at a single run.

Marikate Ritterbusch gets the Redwing bats going

Still 1-0 in the third inning, but Marikate Ritterbusch hopes to get a spark going for the Redwings with this hit.

Good things tend to happen with the Rosner’s on the field. Here is Laine up to bat, and her chopper bounces off the fielder’s glove, which gives Ritterbusch the green light to score and knot the game up at one.

Next is her partner in crime, Sophie, who rips a liner just into fair territory. Pinch runner Olivia Opalacz runs home and scores to give Benet a 2-1 lead through three innings.

In the fourth inning, Gabi Vasquez hopes to bring the Argonauts back in it, but her fly ball lands into Ritterbusch’s glove for out number three.

In the bottom of the frame Bella Iovinelli takes her turn at the plate. She rips this out to left center and goodbye with a kiss on the scoreboard. Iovinelli with a solo moonshot to extend BA’s lead to 3-1 after four innings.

The defense stays in check as catcher Laine Rosner throws down a dart to Esther Rossi at second base to nab the base runner.

Bella Iovinelli for Benet softball goes yard not once but twice

Back to Iovinelli who crushes another deep drive. That ball is going going, going, goodbye again. Bella Iovinelli with another dinger to help Benet Academy softball secure the 4-1 regional semifinal win over Argo. The Redwings move on to the regional final where they will host the top-seeded Marist.

