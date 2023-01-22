Benet Academy upsets top ranked Kenwood Academy in front of a packed house

Benet Academy tips off in the when sides collide tournament in front a packed house. Now the Redwings hope to treat them with a win as they hold a 22-1 record. Standing in their way is the state’s top ranked Kenwood Academy Broncos who are coming off a fourteen point loss to Camden High School from New Jersey. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Nikola Abusara fires up the crowd

With the big crowd Nikola Abusara puts on show by stealing the ball and throws down the two handed jam.

Then Brady Kunka hops in on the fun by taking a shot from three and drills it. Kenwood calls an early timeout as the Wings are fired up with a 7-0 lead.

Broncos turn it on after a timeout

That timeout was needed because a couple of possessions later Chris Riddle shoots a much needed triple to get the visitors back in it.

Benet wouldn’t let that bother them because Kunka hits another basket to put his team up 16-10.

With time ticking in the first Calvin Robins from Kenwood gets a jam of his to trail by four.

They keep the energy on their side as Kansas State commit Dai Dai Ames is all alone and scores the easy bucket.

Then Brayden Fagbemi looks for someone in the lane but then takes the three and he go it.

Broncos still keep up the pace with Robins who hits a shot from deep. The deficit is once again back to four.

Redwings have an answer to every swing

Kunka and the wings still have some business to get done as he gets the Fagbemi pass and attacks the glass down low.

Fagbemi wants to score as well before the break, so he just pulls up and makes the shot. Redwings lead 36-31 going into the locker room.

In the third Kenwood continues their attack. Here’s Ames with a beautiful assist to Isiah Green from there’s he’s nothing but net.

Different home team in the second half

Despite the new half the Redwings are the same team. Here’s Fagbemi with a nice backdoor cut to Ewola Moukoulou who lays it in.

Host’s keep pouring it on and Andy Nash goes for the Trifecta that even Abusara knew that was the good the minute it left his hand.

Broncos keep making the best out of broken plays as Riddle gets a dunk for himself.

However this was a Benet dominance from the beginning. Kunka puts the cherry on top of an upset win as the wings take down Kenwood. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!