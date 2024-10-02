Benet Academy wins third straight girls golf regional with Naperville North finishing second

The postseason for golf is here, as we begin with the girls’ regionals at St. Andrews Golf Club, hosted by West Chicago. Metea Valley, Naperville North, back-to-back defending regional champs Benet Academy represent, along with seven other teams, so let’s get set to tee off the second season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley sends a pair to sectionals

On the fourth hole, Metea Valley junior Ansley Ellis is on for a long lag putt that takes a good role but misses the cup. After a round of 89, Ellis and freshman teammate Oyuhai Sereenen advance to sectionals as individuals for the Mustangs.

Redwings and Huskies with strong showings early on

To the seventh and Alex Yaeger from Naperville North is up for a long birdie, but the distance does not matter because her putt gets the favorable break and curves into the hole. Yaeger golfs an 82, the seventh best overall score.

Up next is Benet Academy golfer Audrey Wake, who lasers her tee shot to her favorite landing zone, the green. Wake goes on to par the hole.

Hole 12 shows Huskie junior Addyson Ciganek drilling, who shot to the green lands in great putt position. She misses the bird but gets it together on her third attempt as she sinks a par to stay even.

Georgia Riley from Naperville North is slightly off course but flops her ball back onto the green. It takes a good roll before it stops near the pin.

Benet’s Madeline Maldonado takes advantage of her second shot with a smooth chip that gets her ball close to the pin and pars to finish it off.

Wheaton Warrenville South is another team in attendance as Claire Snider attempts a long lag putt, but the roll looks promising, only to miss the cup. Snider pars and qualifies as an individual after a round of 83.

Back to Ciganek on the 15th hole, who continues to display strong tee shots with good results, that helps her to the top individual score in the regional with a 75.

Maldonado is on a roll in her regional debut. Her swing hits the dance floor, and she is the Redwing’s leading golfer on the round with a 77, the second best score behind Ciganek.

Bird is the word on hole 15

Georgia Riley, who won the DVC individual title, fires her shot to the green but the bounce goes further away from the pin. However, she is in line for a birdie, and the putt slows up in time for her to go in. What a shot by Riley and that helps her to another strong score of 79.

Benet Academy girls golf three-peats as regional champs

Riley gets a birdie. Can Audrey Wake do the same? The wind is carrying her shot and look at this. How about them birdies and it helps Wake takes home a 79 in the regional as the Redwings are on the verge of another regional plaque.

On the 18th hole, Kerrigan Riley throws in the dagger par. With her round of 79, but Benet Academy is the 2A girls regional champion for a third straight season. Isabelle Grane also adds a 79 to the Redwing scorecard. Naperville North is advancing to sectionals as a team in second place along with St. Francis.

