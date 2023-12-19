Benet Academy’s Ewola Moukoulou beats the buzzer to close the third quarter

Our Boys Play of The Week comes from Benet Academy’s Ewola Moukoulou, as the Redwing basketball team welcomed in the Marist Redhawks. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Benet Academy’s Ewola Moukoulou sends one through

This game was back-and-forth throughout, and in the closing seconds of the third quarter, the score was tied at 46. Blake Fagbemi drives into the lane but gets double-teamed and that leaves open Ewola Moukoulou. He hits one green at the buzzer, and the entire building is rocking.

Let’s watch the play one more time, as Benet went on to win 62-61 and remain undefeated.

