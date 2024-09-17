Benet Academys Sophia Pursley follows family footsteps to West Point

On a team filled with division-one talent, Sophia Pursley is making her mark not only as a volleyball player but a future leader in the U.S. Army. The Benet Academy senior recently committed to West Point to continue her academic and athletic career. It’s a decision that connects deeply with her family’s military heritage. This story is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford and Fair Oaks Lincoln.

Family legacy inspires commitment to West Point

“My great-grandfather was a 1949 graduate from West Point,” said Pursley. “So I’ve grown up going to the games and being a big Army fan.”

After graduation, Pursley’s great-grandfather, Robert E. Pursley, served in the Air Force where he flew in 50 combat missions. He served in many roles, including working in the office of the Secretary of Defense, eventually earning the rank of a three-star Lieutenant General.

West Point has produced the most U.S. military commanders among all service academies, a testament to the leadership and values that are taught there.

Sophia Pursley made her commitment official after an April visit to the academy, a place that instantly felt like home.

“I was really excited, my great-grandfather was one of the first people I called,” said Pursley. “He was super proud of me.”

Sophia Pursley will be more than a volleyball at the United States Military Academy

The decision to attend West Point was more than just playing volleyball. Pursley sought a larger purpose, filled with leadership, service, and hard work.

“I’m super excited to play at a Divison 1 (D1) volleyball program where I’m not only going to be a volleyball player, but someone outside of volleyball as well,” Pursley explained. “At a lot of D1 colleges, (Volleyball) is kind of your whole life. “At West Point, I get to play the sport I love, but I’m going to be so much more. I get to be a cadet, I get to be a soldier, I get to be a student.”

Her journey has not been without its challenges. This season, despite being a Division I commit herself, the Redwing knew her playing time would be limited. The squad features 11 total D1 players, but her spirit and leadership have not wavered.

“I’ve got a new perspective on learning that you can be a leader (while) not on the court,” said Pursley. “Everyone has a role, and everyone is important. So I’ve worked on having the perspective of working hard every day and fighting for that spot.”

Benet Volleyball Head Coach Brad Baker expands on Pursley’s leadership

Benet Academy Head Coach Brad Baker has seen her hard work and growth firsthand throughout the past four years. Pursley’s been a part of a team that has finished as the 4A state runner-up the past two seasons. The Redwing senior recently made the position switch from middle to outside for the Redwings, and that didn’t stop her from receiving D1 interest.

“You see kids who want to set goals and want to work hard, (But) you don’t always see them follow through,” said Baker. “It’s one thing to say you want to do something, but it’s another thing to be able to put the time and effort into (it). She’s been one that has set goals and then she goes and does them.”

Sophia Pursley sets her goals for West Point and has already begun preparation for the academy

Pursley’s goals extend well beyond the volleyball court. At West Point, she plans to pursue a future in medicine, aiming for a coveted spot in the academy’s medical school program.

“One of my goals is to be high enough in my class rank, where I can get one of those 30 spots to (get into) med school,” said Pursley. Hopefully, (I can) become an anesthesiologist one day.”

Preparing for the military aspect of West Point has been a major priority for Pursley and her family as well.

“I like weightlifting to begin with, but I’ve been in the gym a lot,” said Sophia Pursley. “My dad got two rucksacks. So we’ve been rucking a little bit this summer, and this fall, I’m gonna be rucking as well.”

In addition to the physical demands of West Point, she is well-prepared for balancing a busy schedule. In addition to volleyball and school work, Pursley also finds time for campus ministry and extracurricular clubs. She helps organize service events, including a recent trip to Feed My Starving Children with her volleyball teammates.

A future filled with purpose, leadership, and honor at West Point

As the Redwing prepares to join one of the world’s most prestigious military academies, her coach has no doubt she’ll thrive.

“You have to be a pretty tough kid to go there because they’re going to challenge you physically and mentally, and I think she’s up for it,” said Baker. “She’s never back down from the challenges she’s had here, and I’ve never seen her back down from one at school, and those are the characteristics she’s going to need to be successful there.”

Inspired by her family, and strengthened by her experiences playing for one of the top volleyball programs in the country, Pursley’s future is filled with purpose, leadership, and honor at the United States Military Academy.

