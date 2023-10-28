Benet boys cross country qualifies for the IHSA state meet

On a chilly morning in Romeoville, the Benet Boys Cross Country team looks to punch a team ticket to State in Class 2A. The Redwings are coming off a second-place finish in regionals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The runners are off

Benet is on the left side of the screen in all red, as the runners funnel their way down into the first main stretch of the race. Finn Richards gets ahead for Benet as Matthew Conroy of St. Ignatius gets in front to start. Charlie Phelan and Aiden Hulett come through in the front for Benet as well.

The race stays very tight in the beginning, a few minutes in Conroy and Richards are out in front with Tim Jochum of Glenbard South close and Luis Flores of St Laurence around the front as well. There’s no major gap of the runner inside the front 25.

Benet boys cross country finishes in second place

With one mile to go, the top of Conroy, Richards, Flores, and Jochum holds tight with Phelan and Hulett through as well for Benet.

In the final hundred meters of the race, Conroy is out front and looks behind him to see Richards just behind. Conroy wins the sectional with a 15:35.50 and Richards comes in second, five seconds behind Conroy. Jochum, Flores, and Jaden Frederick round out the top five. Frederick and Jochum paced the Glenbard South boys to a sectional championship with their top five runs. Aiden Hulett and Charlie Phelan went sixth and seventh for Benet, securing second place in the sectional and a state appearance for the Redwings.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!