Benet boys hoops pull away from Hope Academy on Senior Night

It’s Senior Night for the Redwings of Benet Academy as they welcome the Hope Academy Eagles. Benet enters with a 24-5 overall record and a 7-1 clip in the conference. The Redwings are honoring Gene Heidkamp after he was named to the 2025 IBCA Hall of Fame! This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet and Hope Academy opens with the visitors in front

The Redwings open the game with an all-senior lineup! Kyle Pusatera gets the offensive board and kicks it out to William Heckman, who finds Tommy Bartenhagen. He nails the three, and it’s all tied at three.

The Redwings put in the usual starters, as Jayden Wright starts the night with a trey ball! The Redwings lead 12-10.

Tyjuan Hunter drives inside and does well to kick it out to Malik Meridy. His three puts Hope up 13-12.

Redwing and Southern Illinois commit, Daniel Pauliukonis, narrowly avoids the defense, as he scores from the layup.

As the second period begins, Hunter lays off another nice pass for Hope by finding Dominick Hale. His three makes it a 16-14 Eagle lead.

Blake Fagbemi handles his way into the lane, and sends it back out to Michael Doyle! It’s back and forth early in this one as Benet is back in front 17-16

Redwings start to jump in front with its three-point attack

The Redwings look to slowly pull away, and this time Fagbemi converts on the layup. Benet leads 24-18 with two minutes left in the second.

Benet rounds out the first half with Jayden Wright driving baseline and finding Pauliukonis for the deep mid-range pull-up. Redwings lead 26-19 at the half.

Hunter opens the third well for Hope, showcasing the footwork and the finish down low against the taller redwing defense.

However, the Redwing defense forces a steal here and head the other way. Wright steps into the three and it’s green! Benet has its largest lead of the night so far at 33-21.

Hunter has possession, and he continues to shine in this one. The three-ball makes it 35-26 still in favor of Benet.

The Redwings still hedge their bets on longer shots on the court and they continue to pay off. Michael Doyle drains this one and Benet leads 42-27.

Into the fourth, Benet wraps it up, first with this dunk from Pauliukonis.

Then after they work the ball around, Heckman converts for three! The Redwings take down Hope 63-45 and will wrap up the regular season against the defending 3A champions Depaul College Prep on Friday night.