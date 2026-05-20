Benet boys lacrosse blows out St. Francis in sectional opener

It’s playoff season for boys lacrosse as Benet Academy hosts St. Francis for a sectional first-round matchup. The Redwings enter the postseason as the fourth seed after finishing with a 9-8 record in the regular season. On the other side, the Spartans enter as the thirteenth seed. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redwings soar early

The Redwing offense spreads the ball around as Redwing Luke Mazurek fakes the shot before finding senior Joey Keating for the goal.

Senior Patrick Carr passes to Luke Mazurek as his shot sneaks past the Spartan defense for the score. Benet leads 2-0 with under nine minutes left in the first.

Throughout the quarter, Benet continues to stay hot as Redwing Patrick Carr gets past his defender, and his shot finds the back of the net for another red and white goal. Going into the second, Benet is way out in front with a 10-0 lead.

Into the second as the Redwings look to stay aggressive. Jack Getz passes to Joey Keating, who gives it right back to Getz for the sidearm shot and a goal.

Halfway through the quarter, Spartan Ronnie Baessler steps into his shot as it bounces past Redwing goalie Zack Gorman to get the Spartans on the board. Going into halftime, the Redwings lead 11-1.

Benet Academy breezes past St. Francis

Early in the third, Redwing Joey Keating secures his fourth goal as his shot sneaks past the Spartan goalie for the score.

Benet continues to build off their momentum as Patrick Carr connects with Luke Mazurek, who crosses the goalie’s face for his third goal of the game.

Later in the quarter, Redwing Henry Bartenhagen tosses it to Jack Plummer as his low shot sneaks past the goalie for another Redwing goal. Going into the fourth, it’s all Redwings as they lead 20-1.

Late in the fourth, Redwing Brady Fredericks attacks from behind the goal as his shot finds the back of the net.

Benet Academy secures the win over St. Francis, 25-2. The Redwings will play the winner of St. Charles North and Marmion Academy in the sectional quarterfinals on Friday night.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.