Benet boys lacrosse cruises by South Elgin in the Sectional Semifinals

Benet boys lacrosse has made the trek to Cary Grove, where they face the South Elgin Storm in an IHSA Sectional Semifinal matchup. The winner will face the number one seed, Wheaton Academy, on Friday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet boys lacrosse scores six straight to open the game against South Elgin

Not even a minute into play, the Redwings are on the attack. Tommy Bartenhagen wins the one-on-one battle and scores the first goal of the game. Benet goes up 1-0 right off the bat.

Later in the quarter, Benet is up 5-0. Patrick Carr puts a quick move on the South Elgin defender to get the edge and then fires it right past the goalie. That score gives the Redwings a 6-0 advantage with three minutes left in the first.

The Storm needs momentum. They swing the ball around to Zach Catania, who sends a missile right into the back of the net. South Elgin is on the board; it’s 6-1 at the beginning of the second quarter.

Just moments later, the Redwings are threatening again. Bartenhagen passes to Charlie O’Grady, and his quick shot sneaks by the goalie. With that, the Benet lead extends to 7-1.

Shortly after that, Michael Frieri has possession bursts by his defender. He scores his second goal of the game and Benet leads 8-1 with 10 minutes left in the half.

Benet dominates against South Elgin and advances to play Wheaton Academy

Benet is in possession once again. Bartenhagen shows off some fancy footwork before unleashing a powerful shot right by the goalie. That’s the fifth score of the night for Bartenhagen, giving the Redwings a 12-1 lead with a minute to play in the half.

Just before the halftime break, Reilly Butas gets an opportunity from point-blank range, but Louie Simpson knocks it away. Butas recovers, tosses it over to Thomas Tierney, and tacks another one on the board for the Redwings. That one makes it 13-1 with 30 seconds left in the second quarter. Benet wins 15-5, advancing to the sectional final on Friday against Wheaton Academy.