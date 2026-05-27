Benet boys lacrosse loses in sectional semifinals against Downers Grove

We’re here at St. Francis High School for the sectional semifinals, where the Benet Redwings are preparing to take on the number one seed Downers Grove Co-Op. Back in March, the Mustangs defeated the Redwings 13-9. Benet took care of business against St. Francis and St. Charles North to get to the semis. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet looks to get back in

Early in the first, Downers Grove South already has one goal on the scoreboard. Grant Gagnon has the ball with some open space, and he slings it right past the goalie. The Mustangs are up 2-0 after five minutes of play.

Back the other way, the Wings swing the ball around to Luke Mazurek, and he sends a missile into the back of the net. Benet trails 2-1 midway through the first quarter.

With just seconds left in the quarter, Gagnon gets a step on his defender, heads to the crease, and bounces one into the net. It’s a hat trick for Gagnon. We head to the second quarter with the Mustangs up 4-1.

Now in the second quarter, Downers Grove is looking for more. John Bauer finds Owen Park near the goal, and he converts the close-range shot. It’s now a 5-1 lead for the Co-Op.

Later in the quarter, Sam Giannelli creates some space for himself and goes for a low shot, but Benet goalie Zack Gorman is there for the big save. The ball bounces around, and Gorman traps it to end the Mustangs’ threat. It’s still 5-1.

Downers Grove advances

On the other end, Henry Bartenhagen circles from behind the net and fires up high for the goal. That cuts the deficit down to 5-2 as both teams head to the halftime break.

Now in the second half, Bartenhagen attacks from behind the net, finds Cooper Julian cutting in the middle, and he finishes the play. The Redwings are now down just 5-3 early in the third quarter.

Back the other way, Gagnon is looking for an opening. He passes to Giannelli, who unloads a rocket that bounces into the net. After the goal, Downers Grove leads 7-3.

In the fourth quarter, Gagnon shows some quickness to get by his defender and beats the goalie one-on-one for the goal. That’s the fifth score for Gagnon as Downers is poised to run away with the game.

Midway through the fourth, the Redwings have the ball. Patrick Carr attacks from the left side and scores the goal through traffic. It’s goal number four for Benet, but it’s too little too late. Downers Grove goes on to win the game 13-4, advancing to the sectional championship game against Wheaton Academy.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.