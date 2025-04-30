Benet boys lacrosse soars past The Valley for a fourth win in five games

The Benet Academy Redwings face off against The Valley in a boys lacrosse matchup. Both teams are looking to bounce back after recent losses, with Benet falling to Marist 11-7, and The Valley to Geneva by double digits. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet boys lacrosse strikes first with the opening four goals against The Valley

Benet Academy strikes early, as Patrick Carr scores the first goal of the night to put the Redwings on the board! A few plays later, Joseph Keating adds another, giving Benet a quick 2-0 advantage.

The Redwings’ defense steps up early, too, as Zack Gorman makes a nice save against Warriors’ attacker Zach Hayes. Back on offense, Joseph Keating nets his second goal of the night to push the Redwings lead to 3-0!

Patrick Carr keeps the momentum rolling, firing a bounce shot past the goalie to add another tally for Benet.

Mason Springer and Logan Reyrao give The Valley some offensive momentum

The Valley finally responds, as Mason Springer gets on the board with his first goal of the night. Benet still holds a 5-2 lead in the second quarter.

Logan Reyrao has it behind the net for The Valley and delivers an incredible moment, scoring while falling to the ground! It gives his team some much-needed energy!

Benet pulls away for a 12-5 non-conference victory

Later in the third quarter, the Redwings extend their lead as attacker Tommy Bartenhagen scores his first goal of the game, making it 8-3 Benet.

Freshman Luke Mazurek follows that up with another goal for the Redwings as they continue to pull away.

The Valley shows some fight, with Reyrao finding the back of the net again — this time weaving through a pile of Redwing defenders to trim the deficit.

As we move into the fourth quarter, Benet keeps its foot on the gas. Reilly Butas caps off his night by scoring his third goal, helping extend the Redwings’ lead to eight.

Benet boys lacrosse takes down The Valley 12-5 and picks up its fourth win in five games!