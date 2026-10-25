Benet boys soccer comes back to win regional finals

After a come-from-behind victory in the semifinals, the Benet Academy Redwings find themselves back in Oswego for the regional finals. In their way is the seven-seed Plainfield North Tigers, who enter today’s game on a five-game winning streak. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet nets two goals late to advance

Early on, Jack Wesley has a free kick for Benet. He puts this one right in front of the net for John VanWiggeren to get a shot off, but it’s off the crossbar. Eventually, Tigers goalie Kye MacPhail will get his hands on the ball and end the Redwings attack.

Now with less than 10 minutes left in the half, Plainfield North is on the attack. Joel Martinez has the ball; he passes to Marcel Emeto with open space, and he puts it right past the keeper. The Tigers strike first with a 1-0 lead before halftime.

Moments later, Wesley has another free kick. This time, the ball deflects and rolls toward the goal, but MacPhail is there again to deny Benet a chance to score. Plainfield North heads into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

Now into the second half, Benet is on the attack again. The ball finds Declan Crist, who puts a shot on goal before MacPhail deflects it away. Marco De Simone comes in and is there for the putback goal. The Redwings tie the game up with just under nine minutes to play.

Just seconds later, Benet is back on the move. Crist advances and passes up the middle to Evan Doy. The goalie comes up to make a play, but Doy boots it right past him for the go-ahead game-winner. The Redwings go up 2-1 and hang on to win this one, claiming the regional championship. They face Naperville North in the sectional semifinals.

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