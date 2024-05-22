Benet boys volleyball beats Joliet Catholic in the Regional Quarterfinals

It’s the battle of the academies as Benet boys volleyball and Joliet Catholic meet in the Regional Quarterfinal. The Redwings finished the regular season 23-5, while the Hilltoppers went 8-26. When these two teams met back in April it was Benet with the straight-set win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet boys volleyball leads from the start in set one

The afternoon gets started for the Redwings. Six foot eight, Dominic Krzeczkowski puts down the kill from the right side as Benet leads early.

Miles Czerkies answers the attack for the Hilltoppers with the kill, as he gets some assistance from the net as Benet leads 5-4.

Reed Hefley gets in on the action as the lefty puts down a kill showing that he’s more than just a setter. Benet leads 6-4.

Back and forth the match goes early on, but Aris Maurkas from the middle position puts one down and no Hilltopper has enough time to react, Benet leads 9-8.

The Redwings starting to pull away in set one give it to the senior Krzeczkowski who is too tall for the block and gets another kill. He adds to his already stellar opening set performance.

Out of the timeout, Joliet Catholic feeds Aydan Garcia from the back row as the Hilltoppers get a much-needed point to cut the lead to 15-11.

With the Hilltoppers threatening, Benet continues to go to Krzeczkowski who gets kill after kill including this one to give the Redwings a set one win 25-20.

Aydan Garcia and the Hilltoppers open the second set in front

Into set two, Garcia and the Hilltoppers come firing from the gate, Garcia gets a block to make the score 5-2. He follows that up with a big kill through the Benet block and Joliet Catholic leads 7-4 early on.

Down 8-5, Hefley once again shows off his hitting strengths and puts down a kill to trim the Benet deficit to 8-6

Benet Academy pulls away in the second set of the Regional Quarterfinal

The Redwings stringing together offensive kills, get another from Lukas Carlsen who makes the lead for Benet 17-12.

Maurkas helps Benet pull away in the second set. After the hot start from the Hilltoppers the Redwings steal the moment, and lead 20-12.

Maurkas gets the finishing kill to finish the straight-set win. Benet boys volleyball takes set two 25-16, advancing to the IHSA Regional Semifinals against Glenbard South.