Benet boys volleyball defeats Naperville North and remains undefeated

Benet Academy Boys Volleyball is undefeated this season, as they enter this match 5-0 hosting Naperville North. The Huskies are looking to strike back after losing their last two games as their next few matches are against DVC rivals.

Benet Academy boys volleyball leads throughout the first set

Benet would get things going to start as a tussle at the net ends with Aris Maurukus tipping it on the North side. The Redwings take a 2-0 lead early on.

A few possessions later the Redwing defense flies high. Nicholas Patt goes for the kill but it’s blocked by Matt Swiatkowski as Benet doubles their lead up 6-3.

Later with the score now 8-5, Benet revs into high gear as Reed Hefley tips it up to Shane Walsh who makes the kill for the Redwings. They extend their lead now 9-5.

Maurukus would be vital for Benet in tonight’s match, here he takes it to go from Hefley and buries it for the Benet point. The Redwings extend their lead up 15-8.

Also joining in on the fun is Dominic Krzeczkowski whose fast ball buries past the Huskie defense for the kill to make it 17-11 Benet.

Set one would end as Hefley’s serve is unable to be taken by the North defense as Benet claims set one with a score of 25-16.

Huskies battle in the second set and keep it close

In set two, North would make noise trying to keep up. Down 3-0, they would get on the board as Kieran Neill serves it up to Owen Hoag who makes the kill to put the Huskies down 3-1.

A couple of possessions later a crazy sequence of events sees both sides miraculously keep the ball off the ground. The back-and-forth hot potato match ends as Adam Hartung delivers the blow as North closes the gap to one, making it 4-3 Benet.

Now with the score at 6-4. Krzeczkowski goes for the kill, but Grant Anderson reads it and makes the block as North is once again down by one at 6-5.

Benet would remain dominant from there however, Krzeczkowski’s initial attempt is a dig by the Huskie defense who returns it to the other side, however, Jacob Olejnik serves it up for Hefley who gets this one down to put Benet back in front 8-7.

Dominic Krzeczkowski guides Benet boys volleyball to undefeated start

Krzeczkowski would be a dominant force for the Redwings. Hartung goes for another kill shot but he and Walsh block it to make the score 15-11 Benet.

Walsh would have fun as well, blocking another North shot and hyping up his teammates making the score 23-12.

Benet would close it out a few possessions later, as Maurukus gets in on the blocking frenzy. Benet claims set two and the overall match with a score of 25-15 and remains undefeated on the season now at 6-0.