Benet boys volleyball wins thrilling first set and sweeps Hinsdale South

Benet Academy boys volleyball hosts Hinsdale South in an early season matchup. The Redwings are 1-1 to start the year and enter fresh off a Regional Finals appearance in 2024. The Hornets fell in the Regional semis last season but have begun 2025 with a 2-0 record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Hinsdale South boys volleyball power their way to a 5-1 lead against Benet

Hindsale South starts the night off with a bang as Tomasz Lobas goes ever the net for the point.

Hinsdale’s Terrence Nowell makes it 2-0 with a nice tip that just sneaks past the Redwing wall.

It’s all Hinsdale so far in this one as Lobas makes it 5-1 with a monster slam.

Benet gets some momentum with this Matt Swiatkowski spike, which leads to a score. Hinsdale still leads 6-3.

Redwings string together a small run and now lead in the first set

It’s Swiatkowski again! He keeps the good momentum going as now it’s 7-4 hinsdale.

Benets Shane Walsh cuts into the lead, making it 8-6 still in fave or the visitors.

Newell then rises up for a powerful spike to nullify some Benet momentum.

But with this heads-up serve from Reed Hefley, Benet makes it an 8-8 game

Benet then works it over to Aris Maurukas, who tools the spike off the Hornet wall. Benet leads 13-11.

Benet Academy just gets past Hinsdale South in set one

This is an intense first set here at Benet! After some more hindsale offense, Justyn Giadla ties it at 16 with this spike.

Near the end of set 1, Lobas gives Hinsdale a 23-21 lead after guiding one past the Redwing blockers.

Swiatkowski gets Benet within an inch of a win in set 1. Hefley sets it up to the middle, and he powers it down with this play to make it 24-23.

However, Hinsdale’s Kelan Nicol jumps to stop the Redwing attack and he does well at the net! This set is all tied at 25.

Up 26-25, Hefley is on the outside for Bene,t and he denies the Hornets at the net! Benet wins the first set 27-25.

Benet boys volleyball soars to the straight set win over Hinsdale South

Hinsdale starts off set two with a nice play from Newell, giving the Hornets an early 2-0 lead

Joseph Torrico serves up an ace for Benet, as this second set is tied at seven.

After a nice run on offense, Benets Matt Swiatkowski gets it over the hand of a Hinsdale defender for a 14-10 lead.

Benet is up by five late in the set, but Lobas keeps Hindale alive here with another big-time kill. Benet leads 21-17.

But Benet would take care of business the rest of the way, and they do well here on the final point. Maurukas sends down a missile to give Benet the 25-18 second set win. They take down Hinsdale Central in straight sets and improve to 2-1 on the year!