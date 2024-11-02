Benet brings the boom against Perspectives to open the IHSA football playoffs

For the first time since 2017, Benet football is at home in the postseason, as they take on Perspectives. The 6-3 Redwings welcome the 5-4 Warriors to Benedictine, a team that has won four of their last five games. Benet is looking to advance to the second round for the first time in seven years. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet scores and intercepts Perspectives to open the IHSA Football Playoffs

After stopping the Warriors on their first drive, the Redwings are in the red zone. Marty Radgowski takes the handoff, sidesteps a defender, and then crosses into the endzone. Benet is up 7-0 halfway through the first quarter.

On the next Perspectives possession, Christopher Smith drops back and throws towards the sideline, but Luke Doyle is there for the interception. The turnover sets up the Redwings in Warriors territory, still in the first quarter.

Moments later, Ryan Kubacki lobs it high toward the back of the endzone and Doyle reels it in over the shoulder. Doyle gets it done on both sides of the ball and gives Benet a 13-0 lead.

The Redwings pile on 41 first half points for the program’s first playoff win in seven years

On to the second quarter, Kubacki hits Joe Rodi with a quick shovel pass and he bursts right through the middle of the defense. He drags some defenders with him all the way inside the 15-yard line. A few plays later, Radgowski caps off the drive with a touchdown, making it 20-0 for Benet.

Operating near midfield, the Warriors are looking for some life. Smith tries to push it downfield but Dominik Tomala is there to catch the underthrown ball. The Benet offense comes back on the field with a 20-0 advantage.

Halfway through the second quarter, Kubacki drops back, escapes the pocket to his left, and beats the defense around the edge. He races down the sideline all the way to the endzone for six. The 45-yard run gives Benet a 27-0 lead.

After another Redwing stop, there are under three minutes left in the half. Radgowski receives the handoff and delivers once again. His second touchdown of the game extends the Redwings’ lead to 34-0.

With just seconds left in the half, Benet is looking for one more score. Joe Salvino gets the carry and he goes untouched for the Redwings’ sixth touchdown of the game. Benet brings the boom with 41 first-half points, and they go on to win 48-0. They’ll play at Rochelle High School in the second round of the playoffs on Friday night.