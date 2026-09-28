Benet flag football secures ninth straight win of the season

The flag football postseason is around the corner as Mother McAuley takes on the red-hot Benet Academy Redwings.

The Mighty Macs look to enter the playoffs on a two-game winning streak after their 19-13 win over St. Francis. On the other side, the Redwings look to bring their eight-game winning streak into the playoffs after their 39-0 win over Joliet Catholic. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redwings take off on offense

Redwing quarterback Ava Mersinger sets the tone early as she gets to the outside and dashes down the sideline for a big gain.

Later in the drive, Ava Mersinger connects with receiver Kelsey O’Hare, who gets past a Mighty Macs defender for the touchdown!

On the second drive for the Mighty Macs offense, the Redwing defense comes up big as Kasey Glinn steps in front of Mia Schmitt’s pass for the pick-six! Benet flies out to a 13-0 lead.

The Wings continue to stay hot as Ava Mersinger finds Taylor DeCoste for the touchdown. Going into the second quarter, it’s all Redwings as they lead 21-0 after Brooke Petty’s two-point conversion.

Into the second quarter, Mae Cook is in at quarterback for the Mighty Macs. Cook finds Lily Ingolia for the big play to get inside Redwing territory.

Moments later, Mia Schmitt rolls to her left looking for Juliette Hall, but is intercepted by Ava Mersinger.

Benet closes out the season with 9th straight win

Back on offense, Wings QB Ava Mersinger calls her own number as she turns on the speed while maneuvering through the Mighty Mac defense and races into the end zone! What a game from the senior!

Late in the half, the Macs’ offense looks for a spark on third down. Mia Schmitt delivers as she shows off her speed to move the chains.

Mother McAuley faces a fourth down inside the red zone. Quarterback Mia Schmitt finds Juliette Hall for the touchdown. At the end of the second, the Redwings lead 27-6.

The Benet offense is back inside the red zone after forcing a turnover on downs. Mersinger looks to pass before deciding to keep it herself as she races into the end zone for her second rushing touchdown of the game. Going into the fourth, the Redwings lead 34-6.

Halfway through the fourth, the Mighty Macs special teams come up with a big play as Juliette Hall weaves through the Redwing defenders before getting stopped by Redwing Ava Pabich.

The Macs look to take advantage of the great return by Juliette Hall, and they do just that as Quarterback Mae Cook connects with Juliette Hall for the touchdown.

Despite the late touchdown, Benet Academy easily extends its winning streak to nine with a 34-12 victory over Mother McAuley. The Wings enter the postseason with a first-round matchup against Chicago Noble on Thursday night.

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