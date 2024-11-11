Benet football scores off a reverse flea-flicker in the IHSA playoffs

Benet football played Rochelle in the second round of the IHSA playoffs. Four Redwings combine to score on a reverse flea-flicker! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Reverse flea-flicker puts Benet football on the board

The Redwings trail in the fourth quarter, and pull off some trickery. Kubacki hands it off to Radgowski, who pitches it to Doyle, and he gives it back to the QB! Kubacki throws on the run to Declan Walsh who rises for the touchdown! Let’s take one more look at the play.

It’s great execution from the Redwing offense, but Rochelle would go on to win and move on in the playoffs.

